Stern Pinball Announces the Inaugural Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, today announced the inaugural Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational. The action-packed competition will take place solely on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) pinball machines. Players will race against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges with the ultimate winner bringing home a brand new TMNT pinball machine!

This adrenaline-inducing event will be streamed across Twitch ( TWITCH.TV/Deadflip ), Facebook (facebook.com/teenagemutantninjaturtles), and YouTube ( youtube.com/sternpinball ) on Wednesday, September 23rd at 6 pm CDT . Twitch pinball superstar Jack Danger (AKA Dead Flip), Stern Pinball's Software Engineer and top ranked competitive pinball player Tim Sexton, and well-known Pinball Personality and Ambassador, Imoto Arcade, will host, commentate and interact with 8 players as they battle their way through a single elimination bracket leading up to the first ever Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion.

"We are excited for this one-of-a-kind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball tournament experience. Spectators will not be disappointed watching this action-packed pinball tournament featuring some of the world's best pinball players competing for a brand new game," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by Nickelodeon , Neca , Super 7 , Nuclear Blast Records , Wornstar Clothing Company , Schecter Guitars , and Stern Pinball. The winner of this competition will receive a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machine!

Considered one of the most popular kids' television programs of the 1980s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series before becoming a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series, and later spawning numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date — toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more — and generating billions of dollars at retail. Since 2012, Nickelodeon has re-imagined this wildly popular franchise with two new animated television series: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

