Stern Pinball Launches New Pinball Machines Inspired by The Mandalorian™

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., announces a new line of pinball machines inspired by the Emmy award-winning Star WarsTM series, The Mandalorian, streaming only on Disney+. These new pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models now.

The story of The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

In this action-packed pinball quest, players are transported to a galaxy far, far away as they play as the Mandalorian, teaming up with key allies and protecting Grogu, while battling dangerous enemies and forces across their journey.

"Star Wars is timeless and our players have enjoyed every pinball machine reimagined by the iconic space saga," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Stern's new pinball machine, inspired by The Mandalorian, continues that tradition with an engaging and exciting story for an entirely new generation of fans around the world. Collaborating with Lucasfilm, we have brought all of the suspense, excitement, and action from the Star Wars galaxy into a one-of-a-kind pinball adventure perfect for any location or home gameroom."

Prepare for battle on the gravity-changing, rotating Encounter upper mini playfield available on the Premium and Limited Edition models. This innovative, motorized rotating playfield is packed with six stand-up targets, lights, and two full-size flippers for high intensity pinball action.

Watch out for ambushes! Like the Mandalorian seen in the series, players can be ambushed by enemy forces. A dynamic inner loop shot activates an up/down horseshoe scoop ramp for fast, repeatable precision shooting, creating tense experiences on the Premium and Limited Edition models.

Players can navigate their way to multiball mayhem by hitting a unique hanging uplift target attached to a custom molded Razor Crest ship. Success in hitting the target qualifies a center ramp shot on the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

Features of The Mandalorian­-inspired pinball machines include a large custom sculpture of Grogu, authentic video and audio from seasons one and two, and exclusive custom speech performed by actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga). The game includes the iconic title theme song by Ludwig Göransson and stunning hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez, one of today's most popular comic artists.

Only 750 limited-edition machines will be available. The limited edition version includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Beskar armor, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and Certifcate of Authenticity.

Pricing and Availability: Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price: MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes. Pro Model: $US 6,199 Premium Model: $US 7,799 Limited Edition Model: $US 9,199

The Mandalorian-inspired pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Led Zeppelin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, and Batman. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

