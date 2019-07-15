Stern Pinball Returns to San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 with a New Pinball Game Release and Much More

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today its return to San Diego Comic-Con International as both an exhibitor and a third-year partner of this massive event. Stern Pinball is slated to have its biggest Comic-Con presence to date with the unveiling of a new game, limited edition show exclusives, a live music show, and the return of the popular Pinball Lounge at the Marriott Marquis.

Attendees can find Stern Pinball with promo partners Nuclear Blast America and Rebellion Republic at booth #501 in Hall A of the San Diego Convention Center. Fans eager to meet El Hijo Del Santo, Jessica Pimentel (Maria from the hit Netflix original series Orange is the New Black) and more are encouraged to pick up a signing schedule at the booth.

"Comic-Con is one of our favorite events every year and this year is no different," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. "We will be unveiling a new game, providing special show exclusives, bringing the most pinball games that we've ever brought, and sponsoring a can't miss Comic-Con after party."

Stern Pinball is an official sponsor of Nuclear Blast America's Comic-Con After Party featuring the 80s thrash metal band, Exodus. The show is slated to take place on Thursday, July 18th, at the House of Blues. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster .

Show Exclusives

Stern Pinball has partnered with Scott Ian of Anthrax and Brendon Small to bring fans some exciting San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 show exclusives. Be sure to drop by Stern Pinball's booth for your chance to purchase the Soundtrack for Black Knight: Sword of Rage Pinball Machine (for $20 USD), exclusively on baby blue vinyl featuring 12 original tracks from the hit game. Only 100 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive records will be available.

Pinball Lounge

Attendees will have their chance to play the hottest titles from Stern Pinball at Comic-Con International's official Pinball Lounge located next door to the Convention Center at the Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 14-16. Come with friends for the free play games and stay for the daily high score tournaments with prizes!

Free Play

Casual players are encouraged to stop by the Pinball Lounge between 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM on Thursday through Saturday, or between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM on Sunday for free play. The Pinball Lounge is a great place to hang out, relax, and regroup while getting to play arcade-quality pinball with friends.

Tournament Play

Everyone is welcome to enter, but only the top four contenders will qualify to compete in the finals each day. Interested players who would like to take part in this high score tournament should visit the Pinball Lounge between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM Thursday-Saturday or between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Sunday for qualification. Finals will be held immediately afterward on those days (9:00-10:00 PM Thursday-Saturday and from 4:00-5:00 PM on Sunday). Each finalist will walk away with prizes.

More Fun in the Pinball Lounge

Twitch pinball superstar, Jack Danger (AKA Dead Flip), will be live streaming all week from the Pinball Lounge. Come down to cheer him on or tune in from home.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

