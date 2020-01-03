Stern Pinball to Showcase New Stranger Things Pinball Machine and the Star Wars Pin at the Consumer Electronics Show

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today that it will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 7th - 10th. Stern will be showcasing its latest games, including the first public unveiling of Stranger Things. Stern Pinball will be located in South Hall 1 at booth 21239.

"CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase our newest hit game, Stranger Things, and our affordable home pinball machine, the Star Wars Pin," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Tech and pinball fans alike will get the chance to play all things pinball at the Stern booth."

Stern will be showcasing the Stranger Things pinball machine at the following press events: CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 5th, and Showstoppers on Tuesday, January 7th.

Games will be set on free play throughout the week so don't miss the action! CES participants are encouraged to stop by to check out Stern's latest offerings, play some pinball and meet the team.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

