Stern Vows to Fight Corruption in Address to Republican Committees

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everett Stern kicked off his campaign for the Pennsylvania US Senate seat vacate by retiring Senator Pat Toomey with well-received speeches at the Huntingdon and Berks County Republican Committee dinners last week.

In his remarks, Stern reminded his audience that the job of Americans is to defend the United States Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

He told his audiences "the biggest insider threat to this country is corruption. I stand for transparency, justice and accountability."

Stern had harsh words for the political establishment, accusing them of selling out the people of the United States. "The Republican Party is not operated for the people by the people," he said "Everyone is being endorsed, everyone is being backed everyone is being bought."

In a fiery exchange with fellow candidate Jeff Bartos, Stern said that Bartos and his wife had donated to the Democratic committee.

Highlights of Stern's speech can be seen on his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2g08sTPlEyisN517cmy2w

Stern concluded his remarks by noting he is planning a major press conference to request that NASDAQ delist Net Element, as a National Security threat.

Contact: everettstern.com, [email protected]

SOURCE Everett Stern US Senate Campaign