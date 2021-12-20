Sternal Closure Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 659.76 mn | Abyrx Inc. and Acumed LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The sternal closure systems market is driven by factors such as the increasing target patient population. Heart-related diseases or cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the world. In addition, changes in lifestyles, such as eating processed food, smoking, and heavy alcoholism, are major causes of CVDs. The rising geriatric population across the world is another factor boosting the occurrence of CVDs worldwide. Among the geriatric population, various organs, including the cardiovascular system, can fail to maintain stable function. This leads to increasing demand for surgical processes and rising demand for sternal closure systems globally.

However, the procedural risks associated with sternal closure can challenge the sternal closure systems market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of CVDs and the growing demand for sternal closure systems among surgeons for operative procedures have increased the demand for sternal closure systems. However, postoperative complications such as deep sternal wound infection (DSWI) and sternal dehiscence (SD) cause significant morbidity and mortality. These complications might restrict the growth of the sternal closure systems market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abyrx Inc., Acumed LLC, Dispomedica GmbH, Idear Srl, JACE Medical LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kinamed Inc., KLS Martin Group, Praesidia Srl, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the sternal closure systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into closure devices and bone cement. The closure devices segment contributes the largest share of the market. Improved closure devices have characteristics such as reduced postoperative complications and infections and faster recovery time compared to bone cement, which are likely to boost the segment growth in the near future.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market. The US is the key country for the sternal closure systems market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

