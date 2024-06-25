Sterne Kessler Earns "Top Workplaces" Recognition from The Washington Post for Eleventh Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is pleased to announce that the firm has been named among "Top Workplaces" in the Greater Washington, D.C. area by The Washington Post for the eleventh consecutive year. The firm is one of just eight employers that has garnered the recognition annually since the award was established in 2013. The "Top Workplaces" distinction features private, public, nonprofit, and government agencies that have scored the highest ratings in an anonymous employee survey administered by Energage, LLC.

This year, the annual survey identifies 250 of the highest-ranked workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, of which nine are law firms, and Sterne Kessler is one of four law firms in the mid-size employer category that includes 100 companies.

Sterne Kessler Chief Operating Officer Robert K. Burger remarked, "Earning the 'Top Workplaces' recognition for more than a decade is a true testament to the incredible commitment and spirit of our Sterne Kessler community. Our people are the heart of our firm, and we take pride in providing an environment where everyone feels valued, empowered, and inspired. We are grateful to our employees for their continued trust and support, and we're proud of the individual contributions that make Sterne Kessler a remarkable place to work."

The "Top Workplaces" recognition comes on the heels of the firm being ranked for excellence in IP law. Sterne Kessler has been awarded the sole Band 1 ranking in the 2024 Chambers USA guide in the Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution category among Washington, D.C.'s leading law firms—the sixth straight year the firm has received this honor on its own.

Additionally, the firm's new 76,000 square-foot office at 1101 K Street NW garnered "Best New Office Space" at Washington Business Journal's 2024 Best Real Estate Deals Awards. Occupying the top four floors, including the eleventh-floor penthouse, the new office offers stunning views of the city, abundant natural light and plants, and a thoughtfully designed space that supports employees whether they are working in person or virtually. The firm's vibrant community and culture were also at the core of recent reviews from the firm's associates in the 2024 Chambers Associate guide released earlier this month.

