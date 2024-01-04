Sterne Kessler Elects Six New Directors in 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is proud to announce that six attorneys have been elected to the directorship effective January 1, 2024. The six attorneys who have been promoted to director are: David W. Haars; Christopher M. Gallo, Ph.D.; Christopher R. O'Brien; Richard A. Crudo; Chase Hammond; and Timothy L. Tang.

"It is an honor to congratulate our six new directors on this well-deserved milestone. Their individual expertise, unwavering commitment to excellence, and dedication to positive client outcomes make us proud to welcome each of these talented attorneys into the directorship. We look forward to witnessing their unique contributions to the advancement and success of our firm," said Managing Director Michael B. Ray.

Read more about Sterne Kessler's new directors:

David W. Haars , is a member of Sterne Kessler's Electronics Practice Group. David's practice focuses on post-grant proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), as well as U.S. district court litigation and International Trade Commission (ITC) litigation. David's experience includes representing both patent owners and petitioners in inter partes review proceedings at the PTAB. He regularly represents both complainants and respondents across a wide range of technologies in Section 337 investigations before the ITC. David has experience in patent prosecution (drafting and prosecuting patent applications), opinion drafting (infringement and validity), due diligence investigations, patent portfolio evaluations, and issues related to Standard Essential Patents (SEPs). David earned his J.D., from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He received his B.S. in wireless electrical engineering from Auburn University .





Chase Hammond , is a member of Sterne Kessler's Mechanical & Design Practice Group. His practice focuses on the preparation and prosecution of utility and design patent applications in the U.S. and abroad. He has experience preparing and prosecuting applications in the fields of materials science, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. Specifically, Chase has experience preparing and prosecuting patent applications in technology areas, including consumer products, optical lenses, light emitting diodes, electrochromics, batteries, glass, glass ceramics, athletic apparel, athletic equipment, beverage dispensing systems, agricultural systems, and medical devices. His practice also includes counseling clients on existing patent rights. He has prepared invalidity opinions, performed patent landscape and freedom to operate analyses, and worked on due diligence investigations. He has also handled post-grant proceedings including ex parte reexaminations and inter partes reviews for clients. Chase earned his J.D. from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School and his B.S. in materials science and engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University .





Timothy L. Tang, is a member of Sterne Kessler's Electronics Practice Group. His practice focuses on patent prosecution before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and patent office litigation at the USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Tim also specializes in Standard Essential Patent (SEP) prosecution, litigation, and licensing obligations. Tim's SEP practice focuses on developing strategies for both SEP holders and SEP implementers. Tim's experience covers a broad variety of technical fields, including standardized technologies, wired and wireless communications, communications theory, digital signal processing, video encoding, streaming video, blockchain, data compression, database management, computer-networking, financial technology, business methods, consumer electronics, computer-based applications, and Internet applications. Earlier in his career, Tim worked in the aerospace industry, testing and troubleshooting air management systems utilized in various commercial aircrafts. He also developed a relay health monitoring device used to detect faults in nuclear reactor protection systems. Tim received his B.S. in electrical engineering, summa cum laude, from the University of Florida and his J.D., cum laude, from the George Mason University School of Law.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 60 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

