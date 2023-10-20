Sterne Kessler Honored as US Post-Grant Firm of the Year at Global IP Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is pleased to announce the firm has been named Post-Grant Firm of the Year for the United States at the Global IP Awards—a recognition of Sterne Kessler's status as a dominant force in Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) litigation. Winners of this year's awards were recognized at a dinner held in London on October 19, where firm Directors, Jon E. Wright and Counsel Jennifer Chagnon accepted the award on the firm's behalf.

The Global IP Awards, organized by leading intellectual property publications Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) and World Trademark Review (WTR), recognize the outstanding achievements of law firms and their lawyers in litigation, prosecution, and transactional work. The awards are given based on a wide range of criteria including excellence, achievement, and market reputation, and serve as a testament to the outstanding work of the awarded firms and individuals.

"This is a tremendous honor that recognizes our commitment to delivering results for our clients," said Jon E. Wright, co-chair of Sterne Kessler's PTAB Trials practice. "Whether it's inter partes reviews, post grant reviews or any other proceeding before the PTAB, our teams' technical knowledge and deep experience before the PTAB allow us to succeed at the highest levels. I am delighted to accept this award with my colleagues on the firm's behalf."

This award comes directly on the heels of the firm's prominent placement in 2023 PTAB Intelligence Report released by Patexia in September, in which the firm and several individual attorneys earned top rankings. The firm also earned top tier recognition in Managing IP 2023 "IP Stars" guide, which ranked the firm in "Tier 1" for PTAB litigation.

"Our firm was established 45 years ago with a keen focus on providing the highest quality client service through hard work and continuous learning. I am extremely proud of our PTAB trials team for their accomplishments and for winning this and other recent awards. We have a deep bench of talent poised for ongoing success in the years ahead," added Sterne Kessler Managing Director Michael B. Ray.

Notably, since the PTAB was established in 2012, Sterne Kessler has been at the forefront with industry-leading experience in all proceedings before the PTAB and was the first firm to handle 500+ post-grant proceedings. The firm literally wrote the book on Patent Office litigation.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 60 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

