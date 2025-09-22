Sterne Kessler Ranked Top 5 Most Active Law Firm Overall in Patexia's 2025 PTAB Intelligence Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox has been recognized as one of the top PTAB firms in Patexia's 2025 PTAB Intelligence Report, which provides unmatched insights into the companies, law firms, and attorneys shaping patent disputes at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. This year's report covers all proceedings filed during the five-year time period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2025. A total of 850 law firms and 5,650 attorneys represented either patent owners or petitioners in PTAB proceedings during this time period.

According to the research, Sterne Kessler achieved the following results:

Most Active Law Firm Overall (Top 5)

Most Active Law Firm, Patent Owners (Top 5)

Best Performing Law Firm, Patent Owners (Top 10)

Most Active Law Firm, Petitioners (Top 20)

Best Performing Law Firm, Overall (Top 20)

Best Performing Law Firm, Petitioners (Top 50)

The report also recognized several Sterne Kessler attorneys for PTAB performance and activity:

Top 100 Best Performing Attorneys Overall

Top 100 Best Performing Attorneys for Patent Owners

Director Richard M. Bemben (Top 20)

(Top 20) Director Christian A. Camarce

Director Richard D. Coller, III

Director Jason A. Fitzsimmons (Top 50)

(Top 50) Director Michael D. Specht (Top 50)

(Top 50) General Counsel Jon E. Wright

Top 100 Most Active Attorneys Overall

Director Richard M. Bemben

Director Jennifer Meyer Chagnon

Director Jason A. Fitzsimmons (Top 50)

(Top 50) Director Michael D. Specht (Top 50)

Top 100 Most Active Attorneys for Patent Owners

Director Richard M. Bemben

Director Jennifer Meyer Chagnon

Director Jason A. Fitzsimmons (Top 50)

(Top 50) Director Michael D. Specht (Top 50)

Patexia was founded in 2010 and is the largest online IP community, offering services in the areas of lateral opportunity and recruiting, analytics and insights, expert services, and patent due diligence.

Sterne Kessler has one of the most experienced and accomplished PTAB teams in the country, representing petitioners and patent owners across nearly every technology. We have been counsel in more than 1,300 PTAB proceedings and counting, ranking us one of the top three most active firms at the PTAB since its inception, and our results continue to be among the very best. Learn about our PTAB Trials practice.

