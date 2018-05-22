Sterne Kessler Recognized Among the "Best Places to Work" by the Washington Business Journal

The annual Washington Business Journal "Best Places to Work" list recognizes workplaces that foster a culture of employee engagement and is based completely on quantitative research gathered from survey responses from the employees themselves, rather than a panel of outside judges. The publication received a record number of over 400 submissions this year, making the 2018 results among the most competitive.

"We are truly honored to be recognized among the best places to work in Washington, D.C. —particularly because this honor comes directly from our employees. Collectively, we work hard at Sterne Kessler to maintain an environment that fosters respect, collegiality and collaboration. Our entire firm family celebrates this recognition of our ongoing efforts," said Michael B. Ray, the firm's managing director.

In addition to Sterne Kessler's status as one of the premier intellectual property law firms in the country, the firm has a long-standing reputation as a great place to work as evidenced by this award and further validated by its inclusion for the past four years among The Washington Post's "Top Workplaces" list. Attorneys and staff are attracted to the firm not only for its the friendly law-firm culture, but also for its top-tier work for a broad range of notable clients ranging from the world's leading innovators, individual inventors and startups to renowned universities and Fortune 500 companies.

About "WBJ's Best Places to Work"

To arrive at the rankings, the Washington Business Journal invites businesses to participate in employee engagement surveys distributed by Quantum Workplace. Based on the results of those surveys, businesses are assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies in four size categories — small, medium, large and extra-large — are honored by the Business Journal as "Best Places to Work."

About Sterne Kessler

Founded in 1978 and based in Washington, DC, Sterne Kessler is dedicated exclusively to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Our team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of intellectual property law. Most of our professionals hold an advanced level degree, including nearly 50 masters degrees and 50+ with a doctorate in science or engineering -- credentials wide and deep enough to fill the faculty of a science-oriented university.

