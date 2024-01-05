Sterne Kessler Secures Non-Infringement Win for Teva Pharmaceuticals

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox secured a victory on behalf of Teva Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. Court District Court for the District of New Jersey in a case involving a patent-infringement suit filed by Corcept Therapeutics. On December 29, 2023, the district court held that Teva does not infringe the two patents asserted at trial, finding that Corcept had failed to show that direct infringement is likely or that Teva's label would induce infringement.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of generic and proprietary drug products. Teva applied for FDA approval to market a generic version of Korlym (mifepristone), a drug indicated to control hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome who have type II diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., the holder of the Korlym NDA, filed a Hatch-Waxman lawsuit against Teva alleging infringement of two patents listed in the Orange Book for Korlym. The suit grew to include nine patents, all of which cover methods of use of mifepristone, but all but two patents were dropped before trial. The case went to trial in September 2023. The district court opinion is available here.

The team led by Director J.C. Rozendaal includes fellow Directors Uma N. Everett, William H. Milliken, and Anna G. Phillips and Associates Brady P. Gleason, Brooke McLain and Ryan Kaiser.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 60 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

SOURCE Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox