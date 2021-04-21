Sterne Kessler's IP Hot Topics Podcast Wraps First Quarter Episodes with Howard University President

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcast IP Hot Topics , presented by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox, closed out the first quarter of the year by hosting the President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick. The episode covered several topics, including: Howard's legacy of research and innovation; the role of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in graduating STEM students; developing intellectual property; solutions to the challenges faced by Howard and Black communities during the pandemic; and more.

The episode was the sixth in the "Innovation Conversations" series, which features discussions with noteworthy innovators, influencers, authors, scientists, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officials and other prominent players in intellectual property. The IP Hot Topics podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and SoundCloud, as well as the "Multimedia" section of the firm's website www.sternekessler.com.

Full topics and episodes are available below:

2021

Innovation Conversations: Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick : Sterne Kessler Director R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Director of Marketing & Communications Kathryn Holmes Johnson spoke with Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick , president of Howard University .

: Sterne Kessler Director R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Director of Marketing & Communications spoke with Dr. , president of . Innovation Conversations: Paul Reed Smith : Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Donald J. Featherstone spoke with Paul Reed Smith , founder and managing general partner of guitar manufacturer Paul Reed Smith Guitars. Topics included technology in music and the essential role of patents and trademarks in the company's IP portfolio.

: Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and spoke with , founder and managing general partner of guitar manufacturer Paul Reed Smith Guitars. Topics included technology in music and the essential role of patents and trademarks in the company's IP portfolio. Innovation Conversations: Dr. Claire Fraser : Sterne Kessler Director R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. spoke with the President of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Director of the Institute for Genome Sciences at the University of Maryland , Dr. Claire Fraser , on the importance of genome sequencing, perspectives on the U.S. patent system and hopes for the future of biotech.

2020

Innovation Conversations: Andrei Iancu : Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Robert Greene Sterne spoke with Andrei Iancu , the former Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, about changes implemented at the agency during his tenure.

: Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Robert Greene Sterne spoke with , the former Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, about changes implemented at the agency during his tenure. Innovation Conversations: Walter Isaacson , Part 2 : Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Eldora L. Ellison , Ph.D. discussed the future of innovation and new disruptors on the horizon with Walter Isaacson , Tulane University professor and author of The Code Breaker . The new book profiles Jennifer A. Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier who were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of a method for genome editing."

: Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and , Ph.D. discussed the future of innovation and new disruptors on the horizon with , professor and author of . The new book profiles and who were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of a method for genome editing." Innovation Conversations: Walter Isaacson , Part 1 : Sterne Kessler Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Eldora L. Ellison , Ph.D. explored COVID-19 research as an opportunity to strike a necessary balance while serving the good of mankind with Walter Isaacson .

