Sterno Fires Up Foodservice Industry with "Bring the Heat" Award

Submissions now open for an opportunity to win $5,000 honorarium

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 100 years, the iconic food brand Sterno, has been depended on to bring the heat for the hospitality and foodservice industries as well as at-home entertaining needs. Today, Sterno announces their Bring the Heat campaign honoring the resiliency of foodservice employees rising to the challenge of the industry's new normal. From chef to line cooks, servers to dishwashers, Sterno recognizes all positions deserve distinction and nominations are now being collected at sterno.com/bring-the-heat-award until October 28, 2022. The winner will be selected by the end of this year and awarded a commemorative plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.

Today, Sterno announces their Bring the Heat campaign honoring the resiliency of foodservice employees rising to the challenge of the industry’s new normal.

Forecasted to reach $898 billion in sales and grow by 400,000 jobs in 2023, the foodservice industry continues to recover following several years of uncertainty and struggling performance1. "The industry's outlook is positive, and we want to take a moment to spotlight the workers who continue to show up and 'bring the heat' with positive attitudes and strong work ethics, whether their front-of-the-house or back-of the house. They are the unsung heroes keeping the industry moving forward," explains Craig Carnes, President and CEO of Sterno.

Sterno is seeking nominees in the foodservice industry who capture the spirit of doing their best and exceeding expectations. For example, being a mentor and leader to younger staff, dedication, and commitment to customer service, perhaps developing a zero-waste kitchen or even volunteering for a food pantry.

To learn more about Sterno's Bring the Heat award and submit a nomination, visit https://www.sterno.com/bring-the-heat-award.

About Sterno

For over 100 years, the iconic Sterno brand has been synonymous with high-quality canned heat. The heritage of reliability and innovation continues today, as Sterno brings to market innovative products that give foodservice industry professionals and consumers greater control over food quality & safety, décor and hand sanitation. Headquartered in Corona, California, Sterno is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings ( NYSE: CODI).

www.Sterno.com

1 Source: National Restaurant Association, 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report

SOURCE Sterno