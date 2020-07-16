Sterno Home Files Formal Complaint at U.S. International Trade Commission Against L&L Candle Company, Shenzhen Liown Electronics and Luminara Worldwide

CORONA, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno Home Inc. ("Sterno Home"), a worldwide leading innovator in flameless candles, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement Complaint against L&L Candle Company, LLC, Shenzhen Liown Electronics Co. Ltd. and Luminara Worldwide, LLC (collectively "L&L") at the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") in Washington, D.C.. Sterno Home alleges that L&L has infringed on four of its U.S. patents and seeks an Exclusion Order from the ITC prohibiting L&L from importing into the U.S. market all flameless candles that infringe on its Asserted Patents, including L&L's Wick to FlameTM and Push FlameTM flameless candles, which are sold under the LIGHTLi® and Liown® brands.

This is the second lawsuit Sterno Home has filed against L&L this year. In May 2020, Sterno Home filed a multi-claim, multi-count, patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against L&L Candle Company, LLC. In the district court case, which is pending, Sterno Home seeks an injunction to stop L&L's infringement and money damages. The products accused of infringement in the district court action are L&L's Moving FlameTM, MatrixTM, Wick to FlameTM and Push FlameTM flameless candles sold under its LIGHTLi®, Luminara®, and Matchless Candle® brands.

"We have full confidence that L&L will be held accountable for the infringement of our patent rights, which are the result of our long-term investment in research and design," said Steve Chamberlin, President of Consumer Products at Sterno Group. "We will continue to develop products that lead the way in flameless candles and outdoor lighting, among other categories."

A leader in the LED candle category, Sterno Home provides customers with innovative flameless candle product offerings. The company's patent portfolio protects its state-of-the-art flameless candles, which are sold under Sterno Home's Mirage®, Mirage® Gold, iFlicker®, Sterno Home® and Candle Impressions® brands.

Sterno Home is represented by McAndrews, Held, & Malloy, Ltd., who has been its legal counsel for many years in flameless candle patent matters, and is one of the country's elite intellectual property litigation law firms. "Sterno Home's flameless candle innovations are covered by dozens of patents, many of which were granted years before L&L commenced its infringing conduct. We will stop L&L's baseless marketplace interference, and prove that L&L's knockoff products infringe on Sterno Home's asserted patent rights," said Christopher V. Carani, Esq., a partner at McAndrews and Sterno Home's lead counsel.

For more information on the ITC filing, click here for the Complaint and Exhibits.

To learn more about Sterno Home, visit https://www.sternohome.com/.

About The Sterno Group

Headquartered in Corona, California, The Sterno Group consists of the companies Sterno Products LLC, Sterno Home Inc., and Rimports Inc. who are the leading manufacturers and marketers in their respective segments. Sterno Home is part of The Sterno Group, which is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI).

About Sterno Home, Inc.

The innovative leader in realistic looking and themed flameless candles and a broad line of DIY outdoor home and pathway lighting found at most retailers in the US and Canada.

SOURCE Sterno Home Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sternohome.com

