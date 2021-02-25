Stero Biotechs report initial results in the Exploratory Study it supports of CBD-based treatment for Covid-19 severe patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stero Biotechs, an Israel-based, clinical-stage company focused on Cannabidiol (CBD) formulation research and development, reports initial results in the clinical trial it supports. The clinical trial, covered by Stero's IP for CBD Treatment of Severe and Critical COVID-19 Pulmonary Infection, is conducted at Rabin Medical Center, the leading hospital of Clalit HMO, in the global efforts of fighting the Covid-19 virus.

In recent years, a number of clinical studies have been conducted at Beilinson Hospital, such as "Cannabidiol for the Prevention of Graft-versus-Host-Disease after Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation: Results of a Phase II Study" that have demonstrated the moderating effect of one of the components of the cannabis plant, called Cannabidiol, on immune system cells. A series of studies led by Dr. Moshe Yeshurun, director of the bone marrow transplant unit at the Davidoff Center, showed that CBD significantly reduces inflammatory morbidity called graft-versus-host disease, in patients who have undergone bone marrow transplantation, a syndrome caused by donor immune cells attacking the transplanted patients' organs.

Based on the previous studies, Dr. Yeshurun and Dr. Ilya Kagan, Director of the Intensive care Units of COVID-19 patients in Rabin Medical Center, conducted a pilot clinical trial aiming the explore the safety and efficacy of CBD in reducing the raging inflammatory process that harms patients with severe and critical COVID-19 infection. Preliminary data are encouraging. CBD has been shown to have a beneficial effect on a number of inflammatory markers that are elevated in Covid-19 patients and may have clinical merits as well. The investigators emphasize that although the relatively low number of patients is insufficient in creating conclusive evidence, the laboratory and clinical results so far, justify the design of a randomized controlled study comparing outcomes of patients with and without CBD.

The ongoing clinical trial commenced early on 2021 after receiving Helsinki Committee approval and has currently recruited 11 patients out of the planned amount of up to for 20 patient. The study aims to benefit Covid-19 patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The treatment cycle is for 14-28 days with a subsequent follow up period of the same length.

About Stero Biotechs, Ltd.

STERO Biotechs Ltd., founded in 2017 and headquartered in Israel, is a clinical-stage company committed to the research and development of novel Cannabidiol (CBD) based treatment solutions that will potentially benefit millions by: 1) Enhancing the therapeutic effect of steroid treatments .2) Lowering the dosage needed in steroid treatments, thus lowering the treatment's horrific side effects. 3) Allowing refractory patients to begin responding to the steroid treatments needed. All by using Stero's CBD-based treatment. Stero's patent was issued on the U.S. and covers over 130 indications by name, CBD from any source (botanical or synthetic), any dosage, in any combination & any delivery system. Stero has 2 ongoing phase 2a clinical trials in Crohn's Disease & in Urticaria (Hives) in Israeli hospitals and is planning to commence more clinical trials in 2020-2021 on various indications.

Stero has established a strong partnership with one of its shareholders- MOR Research Applications, the TTO of CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES.

CLALIT is the largest HMO in ISRAEL, with:

Over 4.5M members

members 14 full-scale hospitals

full-scale hospitals Over 2000 community clinics

Over 9000 physicians .

The partnership with MOR allows deep support to Stero's clinical trials.

http://sterobiotechs.com/

