Sterols Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019



Plant sterols, known commonly as phytosterols, are plant-derived compounds that are structurally related to cholesterol. Commercially, phytosterols are obtained from vegetable oils and tall oils.



These oils undergo different purification processes so as to yield a pure form of phytosterols.



Phytosterols present in vegetable oils are of different compositions; however, the key ones include beta-sitosterol, stigmasterol, campesterol, and brassicasterol.



Phytosterols are used in industries such as food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements/nutraceuticals. Furthermore, sterols are primarily used in dairy products, sauces and dressings, beverages, bakery and confectionery, meat products, and breakfast cereals in the food industry.



There exist various recommendations and rules regarding usage of phytosterols.Phytosterols are primarily used by patients with cardiovascular diseases.



About 33% of the global population suffers from cardiovascular diseases; therefore, government bodies are also recommending guidelines and regulations to use plant sterols or plant sterols to reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a health claim on phytosterols, which states, 'Foods containing at least 0.65 gram per serving of vegetable oil plant sterol esters, eaten twice a day with meals for a total daily intake of at least 1.3 grams, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart diseases." In the U.S., a variety of vegetable oil- and tall oil-based phytosterol ingredients are considered as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and they are used in a variety of food products. Their typical usage level ranges from 0.6 to 1.1 grams/serving. Phytosterols are permitted for the use in functional food ingredients in Canada.



In terms of volume, Europe dominated the global sterols market.The region accounted for market share of more than 35% in 2017.



Germany is a key country of the market in Europe.Spain, Italy, and France are major countries in Europe engaged in the manufacture of sterols.



They hold a significant share of the market in the region.North America is another lucrative region of the global sterols market.



Increasing demand for sterol powder among functional food and dietary supplement manufactures is boosting the sterols market. Asia Pacific is the major region of the sterols market. Abundance of raw materials i.e. vegetable oils, such as corn oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil, and other vegetable oils is a key factor boosting the production of sterols in the region.



The report analyzes and forecasts the sterols market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sterols market.It also encompasses the anticipated impact these drivers and restraints on the demand for sterols during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities in the market at global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sterols market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the sterols market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein raw material, type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global sterols market by segmenting it in terms of raw material, type, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sterols in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.



The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global sterols market. Key players profiled in the report on the global sterols market include BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Raisio Plc., Arboris LLC, ConnOils LLC, Vitae Caps S.A., Lipofoods SLU (Lubrizol Company), Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fairchem Specialty Limited, and Advanced Organic Materials, S.A. Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global sterols market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on raw material, type, application, and regional segments.



Market size and forecast for each raw material, type, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Sterols Market, by Raw Material

Vegetable Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Corn Oil

Others (Including Olive Oil, Rice Bran Oil, and Cottonseed Oil)

Tall Oil



Global Sterols Market, by Type

Beta-sitosterol

Campesterol

Stigmasterol

Brassicasterol

Others (Including Avenasterol such as ?5-Avenasterol and ?7-Avenasterol)



Global Sterols Market, by Application

Food

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics



Global Sterols Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein sterols is utilized

Key factors that create opportunities in the sterols market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast of the global sterols market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Import–export analysis for 2017

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and application segments

Porter's Five Forces Analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers



