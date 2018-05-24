Stetson University College of Law is the First American Bar Association Competitions Champion

For the first time in its 17-year history, Stetson's Dispute Resolution Board achieved a perfect four-for-four record of advancing to nationals in all four dispute resolution competitions sponsored by the ABA. Stetson University College of Law is the first school to achieve this distinction. This year, more than 1,300 students from 156 law schools participated in one or more of the competitions sponsored by the ABA Law Student Division.

The competitions represent all the areas in which the Dispute Resolution Board competes: arbitration, client counseling, and negotiation, in addition to the Moot Court Board competing in the national appellate advocacy competition.

Stetson Law students Jahanna Azarian and Vanessa Denk finished as national semifinalists at the national client counseling competition and placed first at the regional competition. Students Allison Belanger and Christina Huckfeldt finished as national semifinalists in the national negotiation competition after being finalists at the regional competition. Students Max Brown, Caroline Garrity, Olivia Mejido and Meghan Sullivan placed first at the regional arbitration competition. Students Julia Alley and Mark Joseph finished first at the regional mediation competition.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the preeminent organization of our nation's lawyers. Importantly, these skills are the foundation on which our students will build their professional careers to effectively represent clients and advocate for our communities," Stetson Law Dean and Professor of Law Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz told the ABA.

Read more at the ABA here: https://abaforlawstudents.com/2018/05/23/aba-competitions-champion-winner/.

About Stetson University College of Law

Stetson University College of Law, Florida's first law school, has prepared lawyers and leaders since 1900. Today, Stetson leads the nation in blending legal doctrine with practical training, evidenced by its top-ranked programs in advocacy and legal writing. Through our academically rigorous curriculum and commitment to social responsibility, Stetson lawyers are ethical advocates ready to succeed in the legal profession.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stetson-university-college-of-law-is-the-first-american-bar-association-competitions-champion-300654117.html

SOURCE Stetson University College of Law