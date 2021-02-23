Stevara LLC Launches BPCorrect to Help Patients and Doctors Accurately Detect, Monitor, and Manage High Blood Pressure

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of American adults have high blood pressure, a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Accurate blood pressure (BP) measurement is critical for the proper diagnosis and management of high blood pressure. After years of frustration noting that BP is often measured incorrectly at both the doctor's office and at home, Stevara LLC co-founders, Dr. Cara Litvin, a general internist, and Dr. Steven Ornstein, a family physician, have developed BPCorrect, a remote monitoring platform that combines a patient mobile app with a clinician portal to help patients and doctors accurately diagnose and manage high BP.

BPCorrect Woman monitoring blood pressure

According to Dr. Litvin, "Blood pressure taken in the doctor's office can be inaccurate for many reasons, including improper technique, not allowing for ample rest before checking, and even the whitecoat effect." For this reason, organizations such as the United States Preventive Services Task Force and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommend home BP monitoring to diagnose and manage high BP, rather than relying on in-office readings. However, it is important for patients to understand how to use a home BP monitor properly to obtain accurate readings. Dr. Litvin says, "We don't always do a good job educating patients about how they should measure their blood pressure at home."

While many apps help people track and display their BP, BPCorrect is the only app that guides patients through a scientific approach to measure BP at home accurately. The app guides users to follow the AHA's recommended schedule for home BP monitoring, reminding users to check their BP for seven days in a row, in the morning and evening. BPCorrect also includes instructions for proper positioning and ensures users rest before their BP is measured. After three days of measurements, BPCorrect calculates a running average, a better assessment of BP than relying on individual measurements. The app works with several affordable home blood pressure monitors.

The clinician portal enables doctors and nursing staff to securely view the readings taken by their patients using the app, aggregating these readings and highlighting out-of-range BPs. "We truly believe that use of the BPCorrect app should replace routine in-office BP measurements for high blood pressure screening and management," says Dr. Litvin. The app is available on the Apple App Store at https://apple.co/31JX4xt and on the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=arya.bpcorrect. Clinician portal registration can be found at www.bpcorrect.com.

