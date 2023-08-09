Steve and Laura Olson Join the Safari Professionals Conservation Travel Team

Strategic Hires to Elevate Custom Safaris and Drive Sustainable Travel Mission

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safari Professionals today announced strategic additions to its conservation and private safari teams with the hires of Steve Olson as Conservation Safari Consultant and Laura Olson as Private Safari Consultant.

Laura Olson, Private Safari Consultant and Steve Olson, Conservation Safari Consultant, newest hires for the expanding Safari Professionals team.
"Steve and Laura each bring invaluable expertise to enhance our offerings significantly," said Tom LaRock, Chief Exploration Officer at Safari Professionals. "Steve's extensive conservation experience will allow us to further our mission through specialized, purpose-driven safaris. Meanwhile, Laura provides critical experience engaging travel partners to extend our reach."

With over two decades of experience working with zoos, aquariums, and conservation groups, Steve brings valuable insight into designing safaris that explore critical conservation initiatives worldwide. His relationships and deep knowledge of mission-driven institutions will help Safari Professionals craft customized adventures tailored to each organization's specific goals.

Laura's extensive travel industry expertise, including first-hand safari experience, will help Safari Professionals expand its reach by training travel advisors to integrate private safari planning for their clients. By leveraging Laura's background, Safari Professionals aims to broaden its market presence while upholding its commitment to delivering unforgettable, sustainable safari experiences.

"We're thrilled to welcome Steve and Laura to the Safari Professionals family," said LaRock. "Their combined know-how in conservation and travel perfectly complements our mission of providing sustainable and transformational safari experiences while protecting wildlife and supporting local communities."

By delivering outstanding service and transformational experiences for travelers, Safari Professionals ably meets the goals of its zoo, aquarium, and association partners. This traveler-centric approach enables partners to engage more deeply and connect with the audiences they serve. While crafting customized adventures, Safari Professionals keeps the end traveler in mind, knowing that exceeding expectations is critical to satisfying their institutional partners' needs.

About Safari Professionals:

Safari Professionals specializes in designing wildlife conservation travel worldwide for zoos, aquariums, conservation groups, and educational organizations, as well as for couples, families, and friends. Guided by the principles of responsible travel, current destinations include Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Patagonia, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. A portion of all safaris operated by Safari Professionals goes back to the countries where we safari. For more information, please visit www.safariprofessionals.com.

