Steve Ballmer's USAFacts to Hold First-Ever "Shareholder Meeting" for American Taxpayers

SEATTLE, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to hold "America's Shareholder Meeting" – a live webcast and phone call – walking Americans through where tax dollars come from, where they go, and what they result in. Meeting is TODAY, April 17th, Tax Day in the United States.
About USAFacts
USAFacts is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's non-profit, non-partisan civic initiative aimed at making government numbers more available, accessible, and understandable to Americans. This is the second year USAFacts has created an Annual Report and 10-K, reports created by USAFacts when Ballmer discovered the government didn't provide the kind of comprehensive reporting for citizens that publicly traded companies are required to do for shareholders.
