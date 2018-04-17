Steve Ballmer's USAFacts to Hold First-Ever "Shareholder Meeting" for American Taxpayers

Or here: USAFacts on Facebook

About USAFacts

USAFacts is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's non-profit, non-partisan civic initiative aimed at making government numbers more available, accessible, and understandable to Americans. This is the second year USAFacts has created an Annual Report and 10-K, reports created by USAFacts when Ballmer discovered the government didn't provide the kind of comprehensive reporting for citizens that publicly traded companies are required to do for shareholders.

