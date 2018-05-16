Steve Bannon and Lanny Davis Will Come to Prague on Invitation of CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP and CEVRO University

The title of Tuesday´s debate between Bannon and Davis moderated by Alexandr Vondra is: "What the heck is going on in America?" The topics will be globalism, international trade, economic nationalism or immigration.

How to apply for the debate?

You can register via sending e-mail with confirmation of your participance HERE. Media representatives will have opportunity to submit inquiries to both speakers on site in written form.

On Monday before next day´s debate both Americans will visit several strategic Czech industrial companies of the Czechoslovak Group.

Andrej Cirtek, spokesman of the CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP, says: "By inviting two influential Americans representing different opinions in American society we fulfil the commitment to develop bilateral relations and mutual knowledge between our nations. By organizing this debate we want to commemorate also the 100th anniversary of the modern Czech statehood, the milestone, which would be impossible without key support of USA. We also want to boost American interest in the Central Europe."

Alexandr Vondra, the moderator of the debate and the director of the Center for Transatlantic relations of CEVRO Institute adds: "It is great that USA are after long time highly visible in Prague thanks to this event. I am glad that Czechoslovak Group, which cares very much for development of relations between USA and Central Europe, as her actions in last several years have shown, prominently contributed to it."

CSG is a Western oriented industrial group operating mainly in machinery and defence industry. It has strategic ties and projects with US corporations or their subsidiaries: For Raytheon, CSG provides the training of helicopter pilots and from General Dynamics European Land Systems, European subsidiary of GD Corporation, CSG obtained the license for manufacturing of wheeled armoured carriers Pandur.

About Steve Bannon

Stephen Kevin Bannon is former officer of US Navy, media expert, entrepreneur and right-oriented politician. He was the ´brain´ of the successful presidential election campaign of Donald Trump. After Trump was elected, Bannon served since January 2017 in the role of the White House's official advisor. After leaving White House Bannon became highly critical about president Trump, using also his own news server Breitbart News.

About Lanny Davis

Lanny Jesse Davis is an American lawyer, consultant, author and television commentator. From 1996 to 1998, he served as a special counsel to President Bill Clinton, and was a spokesperson for the President and the White House on matters concerning campaign-finance investigations and other legal issues. In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed Davis to serve on the five-member Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, created by the U.S. Congress as part of the 2005 Intelligence Reform Act. He is the co-founder and partner of the law firm of Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC.

About CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP

CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP (CSG) is a holding that builds on the tradition of Czechoslovak industry, supporting and further developing activities of Czech and Slovak companies in the field of civil and defence industrial production. The portfolio of CSG includes manufacturing of machinery products for automotive, railway, aerospace and watchmaking industry, as well as specialized vehicles, off road trucks, weapons, weapon systems, and ammunition. The group puts a great emphasis on the quality of its products and services, as well as export activities. Products made by the companies of the holding can be seen on all continents and the number of customers is growing steadily. In 2017 the companies of the holding had over 8000 employees and generated a turnover of 25 billion CZK (app. 1 billion EUR).

About CEVRO

CEVRO Institute is a private college based in Prague, Czech Republic offering undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programs, many unique. It offers accredited bachelor's and master's programs focusing on legal and social sciences, within which students can study the disciplines of law, political science, economics, sociology, security, public administration and modern management methods.

