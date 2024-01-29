Steve Berberich Appointed CEO of Onward Energy Following Retirement of CEO Steve Doyon

Onward Energy

Onward Energy

Jan. 29, 2024

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Energy, a leading 6.2 GW independent power producer at the forefront of the energy transition, today announced the retirement of its President and CEO Steve Doyon and the appointment of Steve Berberich as its new President and CEO.

Onward Energy is an independent power generator that owns and operates a 6.2GW portfolio of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the U.S. www.OnwardEnergy.com
From 2011-2020, Berberich served as President and CEO of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), where he oversaw a multi-year effort to expand regional operations and decarbonize the grid.  Following that, he served as President and CEO of Jamaica Public Service Company Limited.  In addition to his service at CAISO and JPS, Berberich has broad experience with domestic and international electrical operations, grid management, and electrical and related commodity markets.  Berberich joined the Board of Onward Energy in 2023.

Berberich will replace Steve Doyon, who has served as President and CEO of Onward Energy since its inception in 2021.  Onward Energy was formed through a merger of Novatus Energy (for which Doyon served as the founding CEO) and Southwest Generation.  Doyon led the integration of the two companies into a broad-based, diverse, independent power producer with operations in 22 states.

"Steve Doyon has provided steady leadership to Onward Energy during this period of integration, helping to position Onward as a national leader in the energy transition," said Barry Welch, Chairman of Onward Energy's Board of Directors.  "On behalf of Onward's Board, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Steve and congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement."

"The Board is pleased to announce that Steve Berberich will assume the role of CEO," said Welch.  "As a member of Onward's Board, Mr. Berberich is ideally suited to lead a seamless transition.  His experience leading such diverse and complex organizations as CAISO and JPS provides Onward with a unique perspective on the energy transition."

"I'm honored to have the trust of the Board and pleased for this opportunity to lead Onward into the next phase of its history," said Berberich. "Serving the needs of the energy transition is Onward's mission.  Our motto is "Where Renewable Meets Reliable," and our best-in-class operators work hard every day to provide reliable electricity to our customers as they strive to meet their decarbonization goals.  I am grateful for the leadership of my friend Steve Doyon, and I look forward to picking up where he left off at Onward."

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to first start and lead Novatus Energy in 2015, and then subsequently create and lead Onward Energy since its inception in 2021," said Steve Doyon.  "With world-class people and cutting-edge generating assets, Onward sets the standard for a transition to a reliable, resilient, and lower-carbon grid.  I congratulate Steve Berberich on his appointment and wish him the best as he assumes leadership of this great organization."

About Onward Energy: Onward Energy is an independent power generator that owns and operates a 6.2GW portfolio of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the U.S. With 55 projects in 22 states, Onward Energy is a national leader in the clean energy transition, investing in the next generation of reliable, clean technologies that will enable our customers and communities to meet their decarbonization goals faster. More information can be found at www.OnwardEnergy.com

