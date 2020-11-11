Steve Cadigan Joins the Honeit Advisory Board

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeit , a leading interview technology software provider, today announced that Steve Cadigan , a highly sought-after talent advisor to leaders and organizations across the globe, will join its Advisory Board.

"Honeit is thrilled to welcome Steve Cadigan to our Advisory Board. We couldn't be more excited to work with Steve. His experience scaling LinkedIn, while transforming the recruitment industry is an incredible combination," said Nick Livingston , Co-founder and CEO.

Based in Berkeley, CA, the Honeit interview platform combines scheduling automation, conversation intelligence and interview collaboration to help remote recruiting, hiring and research teams screen and assess talent faster, together. Honeit improves the interview experience and simplifies the hiring process through better conversations and unbiased interview data. The platform streamlines four critical steps in the hiring process – attracting, scheduling, screening and assessing candidates. Honeit was designed by recruiters to play nice with any ATS or CRM through light-weight scheduling links, secure share links and API integrations.

"We believe conversations with candidates and hiring managers are full of (talent) insights and are excited to help companies capture, search and share interview intelligence," said James Craft, Co-founder and CTO.

"Recruiting is the most important muscle a company needs to develop if they want to win in today's dynamic digital economy. Every company is looking for a competitive advantage in how they hire top talent and Honeit not only delivers a big advantage, but it also enables companies to be more strategic, efficient and effective in their recruiting flow. I could not be more excited to be part of this team," said Steve Cadigan , Founder of Cadigan Talent Ventures.

Steve Cadigan speaks regularly at conferences and major Universities and is retained by Silicon Valley's top VC's for his talent expertise. He is a regular guest on Bloomberg West and CNBC. Prior to launching his own firm, Steve worked as an HR executive for over 25 years at a wide range of top-tier companies including: ESPRIT, Allianz, Cisco Systems, Electronic Arts and capped by serving as the first CHRO for LinkedIn from 2009 through 2012. His culture work at LinkedIn led Stanford to build a case study for their business school. Today, Steve serves on the Board of Directors to three companies and on the Advisory Board of several others. He holds a BA in History from Wesleyan and an MA in HROD from the University of San Francisco.

