Steve Denne Joins Equal Justice Works as Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Justice Works, the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, today announced that Steve Denne will join the organization as chief operating officer. With over three decades of experience advising nonprofit organizations, Steve brings valuable leadership to Equal Justice Works during a period of rapid growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to the Equal Justice Works leadership team," said David Stern, executive director at Equal Justice Works. "Steve's unique combination of management expertise and fundraising acumen in the nonprofit sector will help Equal Justice Works reach new levels of success in our development efforts. This continued growth will enable us to better fulfill our mission to facilitate opportunities for lawyers to transform their passion for equal justice into a lifelong commitment to public service."

As chief operating officer, Steve will serve as a strategic and operational thought partner to the executive team, and will be responsible for developing and optimizing policies and procedures across all organizational functions. In this position, Steve will direct the administration and institutional advancement staff.

"I am delighted to join Equal Justice Works at such a critical time in the organization's growth," said Steve Denne. "I look forward to applying my previous experience in the nonprofit sector to support this outstanding organization in its work to mobilize passionate public service leaders."

Before joining Equal Justice Works, Steve most recently served as the chief operating officer and board secretary at Evidence Action, where he developed strategies to drive capacity, and provided leadership for the key fundraising, communications, and branding functions. Prior to this role, Steve was the chief operating officer at Heifer International, where he restructured the organization for future program and revenue growth. He also served as the vice president of fundraising at The American Red Cross, leading a multi-million-dollar expansion of its online fundraising.

Steve earned his B.A. with high honors from Denison University and his M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management.

About Equal Justice Works

Equal Justice Works is the nation's largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law. We bring together an extensive network of law students, lawyers, legal services organizations, and supporters to promote a lifelong commitment to public service and equal justice. Following their Fellowships, more than 85 percent of our Fellows remain in public service positions, continuing to pursue equal justice for underserved communities across the country. Visit www.equaljusticeworks.org for more information.

