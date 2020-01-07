Steve Doerr Promoted to Vice President & General Manager of Meredith's Western Mass News in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today that it has promoted Steve Doerr to Vice President and General Manager of Western Mass News (WGGB/ABC40, WGGB-2/FOX6 and WSHM/CBS3), in Springfield, MA, effectively immediately. Doerr currently serves as News Director for WGCL, Meredith's CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

"Steve's leadership and strategic thinking has created tremendous momentum for the WGCL news team. In the most recent November sweeps, the evening news ratings doubled at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. "Under Steve's leadership, the WGCL newsroom launched Atlanta's first and only local 9 p.m. newscast on sister station WPCH. I am excited to promote Steve into this new role and see what he will help create with our stellar team in Western Massachusetts."

Doerr is a veteran local news executive who previously held general manager positions at WJCL/WTGS in Savannah, WLNE in Providence, and KXAS in Dallas. He served as VP and Group Manager for Smith Media, overseeing five television stations in New England and New York, and was Senior Vice President of News, Programming and Creative Development for all NBC O & O stations.

Prior to joining Meredith, Steve served as Vice President of Client Development for Crawford Johnson and Northcott and Sales Manager for Comcast Spotlight.

"I am thrilled to return to New England and to join the Western Mass News team," said Doerr. "Since Meredith created this triopoly nearly five years ago, it has seen tremendous growth. I am grateful for the opportunity to develop new and innovative ways to serve our clients, customers and audiences and become the No. 1 source for local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming in the market."

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print and digital – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce more than 720 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

