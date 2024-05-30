Steve Empoliti Joins Precision for Medicine as Chief Commercial Officer

Empoliti to lead Precision for Medicine commercial strategy, accelerate growth and leadership in next generation drug development

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced that Steve Empoliti has joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Empoliti will lead Precision for Medicine's commercial functions, with a singular focus on positioning Precision as the premier partner to help innovators accelerate the availability of life-changing medicines to patients.

Mr. Empoliti comes to Precision with a high-performance track record generated over three decades and across diverse industry experiences, including strategic consulting with Accenture and McKinsey & Company, operations and product management at Merck and Shire, and executive sales and marketing leadership at both PPD and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Most recently, Mr. Empoliti was the Global Head of Commercial at PPD, where he helped lead its successful integration with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Chad Clark, President of Precision for Medicine, says, "I am delighted to add a talented and proven leader like Steve to our team. We have a unique breadth of expertise and capabilities that support life sciences innovators. Steve has the industry acumen to understand what clients truly need to advance their discoveries and demonstrate how Precision can help them achieve success."

Mr. Empoliti is enthusiastic about joining the Precision for Medicine team and contributing to the goal of accelerating the delivery of innovative therapies to patients. "It is a rare privilege to join a group of such highly experienced professionals, all focused on delivering truly innovative therapies to patients in need. I look forward to being part of this team, and to contributing to the important work ahead."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, data intelligence and advanced manufacturing solutions. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,500 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com

For more information contact:

GCI Health

[email protected]

SOURCE PRECISION FOR MEDICINE