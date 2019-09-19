Steve Forbes to be the Keynote Speaker at the October 2019 Thought Leader Summit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, the Forbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University is proud to announce that Forbes Media Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Steve Forbes, will be the keynote speaker for the Thought Leader Summit. Forbes will speak on the future of monetary policy and projections for the political landscape at 10:40 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, October 22. Registration for this event is available at https://thoughtleadersummit.org/.

"The Summit brings together thought leaders representing business, the public sector, and education to explore issues that affect our nation's ability to compete globally. The university benefits from the conversation by learning from those who employ our students how best to address the nation's skills gap," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President and CEO of Ashford University. "And, of course, there's nobody more qualified than Steve Forbes to shed light on business climate, monetary policy, and the political landscape."

Forbes is the chairman and editor-in chief of Forbes Media, overseeing the publication of the nation's leading business magazine, Forbes Magazine, as well as Forbes.com. Forbes writes the "Fact and Comment" editorial columns in each issue of the magazine. He is a four-time recipient of the Crystal Owl Award and has authored several books on economics and leadership. He was also a candidate for the presidency of the United States in 1996 and 2000.

Launched in 2017, the Thought Leader Summit provides a forum for C-level leaders from all government and industry segments to share their extensive business knowledge with the Ashford community. For more information about this event and to register please https://thoughtleadersummit.org/.

