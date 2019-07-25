Steve Hamman Named President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

"Steve has the experience, market insight and commitment to advance the mission of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois," said Maurice Smith, president, HCSC. "He is the right leader to continue our work in improving the quality of life for Illinoisans by working with key partners in aligning the health care system around our members' and patients' varying needs."

During his three decades at the company, Hamman held various senior-level positions and has a deep understanding of our company culture and operations. Most recently, he was responsible for HCSC's provider and network analytics, network strategy development, governance and operations for strategic provider partnerships, and developing and executing new network and risk sharing models across HCSC's five Blues Plans. In his new role, he will lead a team that manages the Plan's small and large group and individual businesses, including sales, provider relations and contracting, care management, underwriting, product delivery and regulatory and customer relationships.

"This is a particularly exciting time to lead an organization that is well positioned to drive significant change in health care through collaborations with providers, employers and other partners," said Hamman. "I am energized by the prospect of working closely with our leadership team to boost consumers' access to quality affordable care."

Hamman holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Mathematics from Colorado College, and a master's in Business Administration in Information Systems from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University in Chicago.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

