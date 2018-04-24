Steve Hamric Named TeraThink Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Steve on board at TeraThink as we enter the next phase of our company's evolution," said TeraThink Chief Executive Officer Dan Maguire. "With his 20+ years of experience in leading the financial operations of similar-sized government contractors through growth periods, I look forward to our continued growth with Steve on the team."

Hamric joins TeraThink after nearly eight years as the CFO and Senior Vice President of iGov, a federally-focused Professional and IT support services company. Prior to that, Hamric served for seven years as the CFO of Athena Technologies, Inc. Hamric specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital financing, banking and credit facilities for high growth companies.

"It is a thrill to join TeraThink at such an important and exciting time, as the integration of two successful companies continues," said Hamric. "I have tremendous respect for the work Paul Lombardi (TeraThink Chairman of the Board), Dan Maguire, and their teams have done, and I looked forward to putting my skills and experience to work to help TeraThink achieve its goals."

Last November, TeraThink announced its merger with Dominion Consulting, a technology and management consulting firm specializing in Agile development and IT modernization. Last year the combined company saw nearly $80 million in annual revenue evenly allocated across defense and federal civilian customers including Washington Headquarter Services, The Joint Staff, DLA, DOJ, DHS, and USDA.

About TeraThink Corporation

Headquartered in Reston, VA, TeraThink is an exceptionally nimble, resourceful team of information technology and management consultants that is purpose-built to help our clients drive real, rapid progress and make smart, sustainable improvements that lead to less stress and greater operational success. Our seasoned consultants are 100% focused on our government clients, and have a proven track record collaborating with them to dramatically reduce cycle times, do more with less, lower error rates, simplify processes, save money, and equip every client to focus more energy and resources on accomplishing their missions.

For more information, please visit www.terathink.com.

