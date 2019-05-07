Steve Harvey & Sandals Resorts Week Of Giveaways
~Sandals® Resorts partners with Daytime Variety Show STEVE for a week of Luxury Included® Vacation giveaways from May 6th-10th, 2019
May 07, 2019, 16:37 ET
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals® Resorts has teamed up with STEVE, a daytime variety show hosted by Steve Harvey featuring some of the biggest names in film, television and music for an exciting promotional giveaway during their "Harvey's Hundreds" segment all week! This nationally syndicated show, hosted by long standing partner, TV host, producer, comedian and 'Chief Love Officer' Steve Harvey, is featured weekly on NBC Universal and reaches over 10.5 million viewers per episode!
From May 6th- 10th, Sandals Resorts will be integrated into the show's fun brain-teasing matching game, Harvey's Hundreds, as the premiere romantic Caribbean destination with a stunning resort-style display on-set including logo and images. During this daily segment, randomly-selected audience members get to play with Steve and match tiles from a game-board to win some cash and special prizes! Throughout "Sandals Week", those participants who match the "Sandals" logo on the gameboard will be surprised with a Luxury Included® Vacation in a Love Nest Suite® at Sandals Resorts!
Followed by Steve Harvey's prize mention and description, Sandals Resorts will be further highlighted by travel expert Emily Kaufman, a.k.a. The Travel Mom, who will provide the winner with special details about the featured resort. The highlighted destinations include Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals Grande Antigua, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Regency La Toc, and Sandals Negril. Furthermore, Sandals Resorts will be featured online as well as on STEVE social media channels.
Be sure to check out your local listings and tune-in to NBC Daytime all this week to see Steve surprise lucky audience members with a 4-night Luxury Included® getaway in a Love Nest Suite® to any Sandals Resort!
