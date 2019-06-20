Steve Harvey Hosts Successful Mentoring Program For Over 200 Young Men

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, business mogul and philanthropist, Steve Harvey returned to Georgia with his mentoring weekend. The weekend kicked off with the Steve Harvey Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by Lexus. In addition, the weekend included the Boys Mentoring Camp and the Single Mother's Enrichment Summit. Photos from the weekend can be found here (Credit: Torren Calhoun & Diallo Washington): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jfgiuwzpd9ru19m/AAApMIwN7Qyi2EsZ5nh5EHM7a?dl=0

Steve added to the excitement of the weekend when the golf tournament concluded with a surprise announcement that he would pay off the remainder of one of his mentee's college tuition. The biggest surprise of the weekend came when the Steve Harvey Foundation made the dream of nearby hospice patient, Kristen Moore – whose lifelong wish was to meet Steve Harvey – come true by inviting her to his VIP reception where she was able to sit down with Steve, her favorite entertainer.

The golf tournament was followed by the 11th annual Steve Harvey Mentoring Program (SHMP) with special guest – GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Ne-Yo and more. Over 200 teenage boys from fatherless homes across the nation attended at The Rock Ranch founded by the late S. Truett Cathy of Chick-fil-A®. For the first time, the camp partnered with Bethany Christian Services.

Steve Harvey partnered with mentors, and leaders in politics, philanthropy, entertainment, and business who joined him and the young men to take part in life changing experiences that equipped fatherless young men with professional tools and life skills. Activities included STEM programs hosted by the U.S. National Guard, educational forums, career development, financial literacy, motivational sessions, health, wellness and sports clinics hosted by New York Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor and Atlanta Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry. The boys also received complementary haircuts sponsored by Uncle Jimmy Products.

The Single Mothers' Enrichment Summit, sponsored by Target and Coca-Cola was also a huge success. The attending mothers were empowered, inspired and moved to tears during best-selling author & speaker, Iyanla Vanzant's transformational session. In addition, NBC Chicago P.D. actor, LaRoyce Hawkins, surprised the moms with inspirational poems and lots of hugs! Sessions were led by American actor, Cocoa Brown, author, speaker and Editor-At-Large of ESSENCE, Mikki Taylor, New York Times best-selling author and producer, Kristina "Zane" Roberts, as well as sponsor, Caroline Wanga, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Human Resources at The Target Corporation.

Additional guests during the weekend included; educator, author and speaker, Dr. Steve Perry, Tied to Greatness CEO, Dr. Alex Ellis, radio personality, Rock-T, NBA legend, Dikembe Mutombo, San Francisco 49ers', Takeo Spikes, Seattle Seahawks', Fred McCrary, Buffalo Bills', Marcus Stroud, Long Drive Champion, Maurice Allen, and more.

Additional sponsors include, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, Taliah Waajid, Under Armour, Port Covington, Bethany Christian Services, US Fish & Wildlife, and more.

About the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program

Created by Steve Harvey in 2009, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men annually selects fatherless teens, ages 13-18, from a large pool of applicants from across the United States. By way of the national camp and regional programs, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men has impacted more than 4,000 youths and continues to grow. For more information about the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men, visit www.steveandmarjorieharveyfoundation.org

