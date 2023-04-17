Steve Harvey Morning Show Co-Host Kier "Junior" Spates, a Sickle Cell Warrior, Hosts the New Inspiring Podcast, "Living Your Life"

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each week on the Living Your Life podcast, join Sickle Cell Warrior Kier "Junior" Spates from the Steve Harvey Morning Show and his board-certified co-host, Dr. Corey Hebert, the Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University as they meet incredible people who refuse to let a life-threatening illness hold them back from success. They will also be talking with today's top medical, community, and entertainment influencers! The series, Living Your Life, brings attention to families and individuals thriving despite sickle cell disease or sickle cell trait. The podcast premiers Tuesday, April 18th and can be found on YouTube and at https://livingyourlife.online. Each episode will provide positive lifestyle stories and information about sickle cell, including health care, travel, and food. Kier's guests will be in his studio as well as joining virtually from around the world to discuss various symptoms, severity, and treatments. Living Your Life focuses on increasing awareness for sickle cell disease and improving patient outcome. Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder affecting red blood cells. This inherited condition causes the cells to have a "c" shape instead of the typical round appearance causing the cells to get stuck and die early, resulting in a constant shortage in the body as well as painful crises.

Living Your Life Hosts Kier 'Junior' Spates and Dr. Corey Hebert

After attending Prairie View A&M, Kier Spates soared from comedian, actor to high profile Hollywood writer. He has written on such shows as Steve Harvey Talk Show, Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey's New Year's Eve, Miss Universe and was nominated for a Daytime EmmyⓇ for his Outstanding Writing Skills. He founded Kier's Hope Foundation Inc. to not only inspire and educate families affected by sickle cell disease but provide education, programs, services, and funding resources.

Dr. Corey Hebert is the Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University, Assistant Professor at LSU Health Sciences Center and Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and has been an ER physician for over 25 years. Dr. Hebert is an award-winning medical broadcast journalist, working as on-air Chief Medical Editor for the NBC television affiliate in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region of the United States for over 15 years. He has made hundreds of appearances on national television networks and outlets such as CNN, CBS, National Geographic, Good Morning America and the Today Show. He is currently the principal investigator on multiple Covid-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody trials and the Chief Technology Officer of Dolphin Medical Imaging.

Rushion McDonald Executive Produces Living Your Life through his multimedia company 3815 Media, Inc. based in Atlanta, GA. A multiple EMMYⓇ and NAACP Image Award-winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed sitcoms, unscripted programs and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," Attorney Ben Crump's "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." Rushion has worked with numerous top corporations such as IBM, State Farm, Ford, Disney, and has edited and marketed Stephen A. Smith's New York Times Best Seller 'Straight Shooter."

Living Your Life is sponsored by Emmaus Medical, Inc. which markets Endari (L-glutamine oral powder). Endari was approved by the FDA in 2017 and is available for adults and children 5 years and older to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease. The most common side effects in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, pain in the stomach area, cough, pain in the hands or feet, back pain, and chest pain. For more information about Endari, please visit www.EndariRX.com to read the full Prescribing information, including Instructions for Use.

