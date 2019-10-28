Steve Harvey Surprises Non-Profit Leaders And Mothers Of The Movement With A Five Day Vacation In Cancun, Mexico And Announces 2019 Harvey Hero Awardees

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman and philanthropist, Steve Harvey hosted The Celebration of Non-Profit Leaders "Giving Back to Those That Give Back" during his annual Sand and Soul Weekend in Cancun, Mexico. Steve Harvey surprised over 100 nonprofit leaders with five days of fun, relaxation and entertainment. The weekend also included a special golf outing and other special surprises.

"It's important to celebrate people who do good work in our communities, they are the ones that deserve recognition. These people are selflessly running shelters, feeding the homeless, mentoring our youth and serving others on a daily basis. Many of these people never get the acknowledgment that they deserve," says Steve Harvey. "This was my way of saying thank you for your commitment and hard work."

The Sand and Soul weekend kicked off with The Steve Harvey Morning Show crew welcoming special guests including attorney Benjamin Crump and "Mothers of the Movement." The attending moms included Sybrina Fulton (mother of Trayvon Martin), Lesley McSpadden (mother of Michael Brown), Marian Tolan (mother of Robbie Tolan) and Dr. Tiffany Crutcher (sister of Terence Crutcher). Benjamin Crump was surprised and honored with a Harvey's Hero Award for his social and political activism and his commitment to civil rights.

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation also hosted a Summit for the nonprofit leaders to network and collaborate on ways to heal communities and foster partnerships for the greater good. Dr. Steven Perry was the guest of honor.

The event concluded with Marjorie Harvey, and the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation team, surprising Sheila Johnson-Smith, The Executive Director of the Grand Bahamas Children's Home (with the 2nd Harvey Hero Award). The Grand Bahamas Children's Home has served over 900 children since 1977. When Hurricane Dorian made landfall earlier this year, it decimated the Grand Bahamas Children's Home. The children were evacuated by boat to Nassau and have yet to be able to return to their beds. Mrs. Marjorie Harvey announced to the Sand and Soul audience that her Foundation is committed to getting all of the children back to their home and in their beds by Christmas. She later commended Sheila for her tireless work and dedication to the children.

The Chick-fil-A® Foundation partnered with The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation for The Celebration of Non-Profit Leaders.

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation provides youth outreach services that cultivates the next generation of responsible leaders by providing educational enrichment, mentoring, life transformation skills and global service initiatives. The foundation strives to be the change-agent in fostering excellence in the areas of education, health and social well-being in urban and diverse communities; ensuring that the needs of the whole child are met.

