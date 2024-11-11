Steve Hauser to Step Down as President and CEO of Paulaner USA at Year's End

Hauser leaves behind a legacy of growth, expanded portfolio, and record success-

WHITE PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hauser, President and CEO of Paulaner USA, will be leaving the company at the end of the year. Hauser has served as CEO since 2014 and has grown the importer from a two-brand, on-premise focused portfolio to a multi-brand, multi-channel business, including expansion into the grocery and convenience channels.

"We would like to thank Steve Hauser for his work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to our brewery group. We wish him well for the future. We will continue to build on his legacy," says Jörg Biebernick, CEO of the Paulaner Brewery Group. Some of the major accomplishments during Steve Hauser's tenure to date include refining Paulaner USA's overall portfolio by growing the core group brands and adding significant business by securing the rights to Tsingtao, China's leading export beer.

He took over Paulaner USA as an importer with significant draft volume and a focus on Oktoberfest sales. Today, the portfolio is almost equally split between on and off-trade, with the majority of business coming from year-round sales. To date, the Paulaner Group's brands are enjoying their best year yet, with impressive growth.

"Of all the things I am most proud of during my tenure, it is the development of a clear route to market/sales strategy, the introduction/better use of data analytics to drive our sales presentations and the development of a corporate culture based on professionalism, trust and collaboration. I am confident that I am leaving behind a motivated and passionate team that will serve the brands well in the future," says Hauser.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller's. More information can be found at http://paulanerusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

