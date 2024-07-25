Steve Hunt Joins Crosschq as Scientist in Residence

Former SAP Chief Expert and Kronos Chief Scientist to Help Crosschq with Its Mission to Transform Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq, the world's first Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, is thrilled to announce the addition of Steven Hunt, PhD in an executive advisory role as Scientist in Residence. Dr. Hunt brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in organizational psychology and workforce technology to the Crosschq team.

Known for his groundbreaking work in human capital management, Dr. Hunt will play a pivotal role in advancing Crosschq's mission to transform the hiring process through data-driven insights and innovative technology. As Scientist in Residence, he will provide strategic guidance on the development of new products, conduct cutting-edge research, and help shape the future of talent acquisition.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Hunt to Crosschq," said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "Dr. Hunt's expertise and thought leadership in the field of workforce technology are unparalleled. His contributions will be instrumental in driving our commitment to revolutionize hiring practices and their outcomes throughout the talent lifecycle and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

An internationally acclaimed expert in Human Resource technology, Dr. Hunt has held key positions at leading organizations in the industry, including SAP, SAP SuccessFactors and Kronos. He has collaborated with over a thousand companies worldwide, covering nearly every industry. His efforts are dedicated to enhancing workforce agility and performance by improving employee experience, development, engagement, inclusion, and well-being

"I am excited to be working with Crosschq to help companies understand and address the perennial challenge of quality of hire. The decision to hire someone is the most important decision a company ever makes about its employees. While there are a lot of companies that build pre-hire assessment tools, Crosschq is the only company focused on using post-hire data to gain insight into how to improve hiring overall," said Dr. Hunt Hunt. "Crosschq's focus on leveraging data and technology to enhance external and internal hiring processes aligns perfectly with my passion for improving organizational outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to create solutions that will benefit employers and job seekers alike."

About Crosschq:

Crosschq is the Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to enhance their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and improve Quality of Hire. By integrating millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, we offer recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution. Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency and predictability and elevating Quality of Hire. Our applications supercharge core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems and seamlessly integrate with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, and Greenhouse. We proudly serve numerous global customers, including Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to 'Purpose over Profits.' Discover more about Crosschq at www.crosschq.com.

