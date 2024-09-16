Steve Jbara Leads Grand Rapids Gold to Prestigious NBA G League Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his leadership and vision, Steve Jbara , President of the Grand Rapids Gold, has been honored as the NBA G League's Team Executive of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Under his guidance, the Gold also became the third G League team to clinch the President's Choice Award, highlighting the team's exceptional performance and operational excellence.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim presented these accolades at the league's annual Sales & Marketing Meetings, showcasing Jbara's pivotal role in the team's success. The Franchise of the Year Award was bestowed upon the Santa Cruz Warriors, while a selection committee of league executives chose the recipient based on adherence to the league's core principles: competing with intensity, leading with integrity, and inspiring play.

Jbara's recognition as Team Executive of the Year came through a vote by his peers, the league's team presidents, further solidifying his reputation for excellence in leadership. His efforts have not only elevated the Grand Rapids Gold but also set a benchmark for others in the league.

The President's Choice Award, determined by Abdur-Rahim, acknowledges a team that demonstrates outstanding business performance across various key areas. Jbara's strategic direction and innovative approach have clearly positioned the Grand Rapids Gold at the forefront of these critical aspects.

"Being named NBA G League Team Executive of the Year is a true testament to the tireless work Steve has put into The Gold," Abdur-Rahim said. "Steve has proven year in and year out that hard work pays off and I'm thrilled for him to have earned this well-deserved recognition."

Alongside the Grand Rapids Gold, several other teams were acknowledged for their achievements this season. The Maine Celtics earned the Social Responsibility and Promotion of the Year awards, and both the Celtics and Wisconsin Herd received the Content Series Award. The Austin Spurs were recognized with the Retailer of the Year and Marketing awards. The Mexico City Capitanes took home the Partnership of the Year and Most Engaging Content awards, and the Iowa Wolves earned the Youth Basketball Award.

Jbara's leadership has not only brought accolades to the Grand Rapids Gold but has also highlighted the team's commitment to excellence on and off the court. This recognition underscores his ability to inspire and lead, making a lasting impact on the league.

SOURCE Steve Jbara