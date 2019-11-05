Steve Karel's Stonecutter Media Announces Consultancy Agreements with Industry Veterans Douglas Ohlandt & Marc Fein

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonecutter Media Ltd., an industry leader in the creation and distribution of broadcast, digital, and theatrical feature film programming, which recently announced a major distribution agreement with Combat Zone Wrestling, LLC. (CZW), has tapped the expertise of two veteran industry experts for overall marketing and distribution consultancy roles.

Douglas Ohlandt, former VP of Marketing at iNDEMAND LLC; and Marc Fein, who has held roles at DAZN, Fox Sports, VERSUS (now NBCSN) and Sportsman Channel, have joined Stonecutter Media to work on a variety of projects focusing on feature film marketing and distribution as well as the expansion of CZW distribution.

Ohlandt, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years, will use his proficiency in pay-per-view sports marketing and on-demand feature film promotion to expand the national reach of Stonecutter content, which includes feature films and sports entertainment. Ohlandt will be involved in the cable, satellite, and digital marketing distribution on behalf of Stonecutter and its clients.

Ohlandt has won multiple MARK awards for cable marketing campaigns and was the recipient of the 2011 CTAM Rainmaker Award.

Mark Fein was instrumental in deal negotiation during his career for high-profile properties including NHL, PAC 12 & Big 12 Football, UFC, Tour de France, IndyCar Series and Professional Bull Riding (PBR), along with off net rights to series such as Survivor and Duck Dynasty. He has also handled acquisitions of scripted dramas, and a number of non-scripted series. He is known for his consultant work with USA Volleyball, Tribune Media (WGNA), World Triathlon Corp. (Ironman), Team Trak/World Cycling League and others. He has been on the CableFAX 100 list twice, along with appearing on the Top 40 Under 40 Lists for Multichannel News, Philadelphia Business Journal, and Sports Business Journals/Daily. Fein will play a key role through his consultancy with Stonecutter to organize digital and linear placements as well as weekly placements and broadcast distribution for CZW.

"We're thrilled to welcome both Doug and Marc to the Stonecutter family to further grow and build our feature films, sports and entertainment properties through a variety of worldwide platforms," said Karel. "I'm confident that their marketing, distribution and entertainment business expertise will prove to be valuable assets as we bring productions within the Stonecutter portfolio to national platforms."

Stonecutter Media Ltd., will be distributing a series of one-hour CZW feature events on various cable, satellite, telco and digital platforms. These platforms will have linear distribution via pay-per-view, video-on-demand and Electronic sell-through (EST) basis. A live pay-per-view event produced by Stonecutter is planned for the summer of 2020. Additionally, a monthly slate of theatrical new release feature films will be coming in the new year.

