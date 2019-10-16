NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combat Zone Wrestling, LLC. (CZW) and Stonecutter Media Ltd., an industry leader in the creation and distribution of broadcast & digital programming, has announced a full-scale media content distribution agreement for all past, present and future CZW men's and women's events.

Combat Zone Wrestling, LLC. (CZW) and Stonecutter Media Ltd., an industry leader in the creation and distribution of broadcast & digital programming, has announced a full-scale media content distribution agreement for all past, present and future CZW men's and women's events. Combat Zone Wrestling, LLC. (CZW) and Stonecutter Media Ltd., an industry leader in the creation and distribution of broadcast & digital programming, has announced a full-scale media content distribution agreement for all past, present and future CZW men's and women's events. STEVE KAREL'S STONECUTTER MEDIA ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING Multicom Entertainment Group, Inc., tapped to secure worldwide distribution

Stonecutter Media Ltd., founded by media veteran Steve Karel, will be distributing a series of one-hour feature events on various cable, satellite, telco and digital platforms. These platforms will have linear distribution via pay-per-view, video-on-demand and Electronic sell-through (EST) basis. Additionally, there will be a live pay-per-view event produced by Stonecutter, slated for the summer of 2020.

The CZW and Stonecutter distribution deal will commence distribution in January of 2020. David Markland, owner of CZW, stated that he has been seeking a distribution partner with the breadth and reputation that Stonecutter Ltd. has for many years. Markland and Karel's companies have been in discussion over this arrangement for an extended period, finally now resulting in a win-win agreement for both parties as well as the public demand for this type of entertainment.

Karel, who is the former general manager of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) dating back to the early 1990's; as well as the founder of the Urban Wrestling Federation, and current broadcast and digital distributor of numerous wrestling brands, has said, "Combat Zone Wrestling is the reincarnation of Extreme Championship Wrestling – on a far greater, and much more intensive basis."

Additionally, Karel has commissioned media distribution pioneer Irv Holender's LA-based distribution company, Multicom Entertainment Group, Inc., to secure even more worldwide distribution deals.

With an expansive catalog of acclaimed classic television series, cult movies and new theatrical films, Multicom Entertainment has established itself as an industry leader, cultivating unprecedented relationships with distribution partners across the globe. Holender, who was the originator and co-owner of wrestling's historic brand known as GLOW, is expected to amplify this overall media distribution effort further, catapulting the status of CZW within the indie-wrestling world.

Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZFiDXbNGs0&feature=youtu.be

CONTACT: James Goll, 24-Group PR & Marketing

226381@email4pr.com - 917.626.4769

SOURCE Stonecutter Media Ltd.