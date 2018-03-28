Steve Klemencic Joins Ankura as Managing Director

Throughout his career in government service and consulting, Mr. Klemencic has worked closely with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), providing expert services and support to both law firms and transactional parties in all stages of the CFIUS review process. As a trusted CFIUS advisor and national security expert, Mr. Klemencic augments Ankura's unique combination of risk, intelligence, international trade, government contracting, cyber and data security, compliance, monitoring, and other experts who work together seamlessly to provide clients with the range of necessary services to facilitate the various phases of CFIUS review and clearance mandates.

As a senior analyst at the National Intelligence Council, Mr. Klemencic led the development and implementation of the threat assessment review process that is currently used to evaluate each foreign acquirer involved in a CFIUS transaction. Mr. Klemencic has also provided advisory services on complex and diverse national security issues pertaining to transaction planning for US and foreign parties, and served as the compliance auditor on several foreign investment transactions. Additionally, he brings to Ankura extensive experience developing and leading supply chain due diligence assessments and has provided business and cybersecurity threat assessments to various technology and healthcare companies. Mr. Klemencic previously served 21 years in the US Navy, retiring as a Commander.

Marc-Philip Ferzan, Ankura Senior Managing Director, stated, "With continuing robust interest in foreign direct investment in the United States at a time when our Country's national security focus is so pronounced, strategies and solutions to address the various phases of CFIUS review have become increasingly more critical. There is a new reality for cross-border M&A in the US and Steve's deep CFIUS and national security expertise, coupled with his compliance, forensic technology, and threat assessment acumen, compliments Ankura's unique ability to provide holistic and tailored approaches for both its domestic and foreign clients."

"I am excited to be joining Ankura as we work with a broad range of foreign and domestic interests confronting multifaceted CFIUS reviews and considerations. It is a critical time to provide companies and investors with expert analysis and advisory services as CFIUS' role in evaluating the national security interests of the United States continues to expand," said Mr. Klemencic. "Ankura's integrated capabilities are unique in that they seamlessly tap into diverse expertise to bring our clients distinctive and robust insights that inform effective and efficient decision-making. I look forward to integrating my expertise and working collaboratively across the Ankura platform to assist our clients as they work through complex situations to achieve their goals."

Additionally, Mona Banerji has joined Ankura as a Director and will work closely with Steve Klemencic and Ankura's other professionals to support the firm's CFIUS advisory and independent oversight offerings. With more than 15 years of combined experience as a practicing attorney and as a consultant, Mona has overseen international forensic investigations and managed large scale complex litigation cases. She will leverage her focus on foreign investment and transactional advisory, specifically transactions involving CFIUS, to advise clients in preparation for and during cross-border transactions.

About Ankura

