Steve Kuhn Hired as CEO of MG Moving Services

"In transitioning from a well-known residential mover with solid footholds in multiple locations to a full-service moving company engaged in all aspects of the industry, especially commercial and specialty moves, I wanted someone with a proven track record at the helm," says Burks. "Considering the resources we have put into the company to get this far I was looking for the best, and the name Steve Kuhn kept coming up in conversations. I am looking forward to our journey together."

Kuhn spent the last two years at Kuhn Consulting and Logistics based in West Palm Beach, Florida, advising transportation clients on management transitions resulting from acquisitions, an ideal precursor for MG Moving planned expansion. Prior to this Kuhn oversaw annual double-digit growth at Able Moving & Storage, first as its Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Executive Officer, from annual revenues of 5 million to 40 million upon his exit. Over two decades of experience at his family's endeavor, JK Moving, saw Kuhn involved in every aspect of the business that helped grow it to the brand it is now.

"Expeditious involvement with industry organizations and associations in a manner that promotes communication regarding best practices is one priority for us as a company," states Kuhn. "Transparency allows good ideas to flourish and bad ideas to fail fast."

Under Kuhn's new tenure, MG Moving will be joining the International Association of Movers Domestic Asset-based Movers Group and will shortly be attending the American Trucking Association's Moving & Storage Conference (ATA/MSC) March 3-6 in New Orleans. Executives at the ATA/MSC look forward to their involvement.

"Congratulations to Steve Kuhn on his new position as CEO of MG Moving Services. We look forward to MG's participation in the American Trucking Associations' Moving & Storage Conference and are glad they are joining us in New Orleans for our upcoming annual meeting," said ATA's Moving & Storage Conference Executive Director Ryan Bowley.

Chuck Bailey, CEO and Owner of Cornerstone Moving, as well as ATA/MSC Committee member and IAM Domestic Asset-Based Group Ethics Counsel Chairman, looks forward to interaction with CEO Kuhn in his new role and has no doubts about his ability to pilot MG Moving to new heights.

"I have known Steve for years and watched him excel at the many different positions he has held as well as the ancillary roles he has taken upon himself to become involved with that have benefitted the industry," says Bailey, "especially with regards to strengthening the position of the independent mover, which I am sure he will champion at MG Moving. I look forward to working together."

Initially CEO Kuhn will focus heavily on growing the commercial and specialty moving divisions of MG Moving in markets the company already has a residential foothold in, while assisting Owner Brett Burks with integrating acquisitions in the Southeast to the MG Moving platform.

"Working together with Brett to escalate each of the regions we become involved with from whatever form we find it into a mature arm of MG Moving that services the continuum of moving needs is going to be exciting," says Kuhn, "and we are already underway."

Follow us on LinkedIn, and visit our website at www.mgmoving.com

SOURCE MG Moving Services