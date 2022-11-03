Steve La Porte and Josée Normand to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

The 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards Set for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve La Porte, Oscar® and Emmy®-winning make-up artist best known for his work on Beetlejuice, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock, and Terminator 2 & 3; and Josée Normand, Emmy-winning hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Voyager, Die Hard and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 10th Annual Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by HASK® Beauty. The honors will be bestowed at the gala on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honor an artist with an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, and outstanding service to their union or their crafts.

"We are so excited to honor Josée and Steve, two extraordinary artists, for their incredible contributions to film and television. They are responsible for creating a legacy of some of the most entertaining, memorable, and thrilling characters of our time. We look forward to celebrating them at this year's 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards," said Julie Socash, President of the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

Additional awards will honor a Distinguished Artisan, Vanguard Award honorees and nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. Submissions are now open and will close on November 30, 2022. Nominations will be announced January 11, 2023. Final online voting will begin on January 23, 2023, and close on February 3, 2023. Winners will be announced at the MUAHS Awards gala on February 11th. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert: [email protected].

With over 100 titles to his credit, Academy Award-winning and Emmy-winning make-up artist Steve La Porte earned recognition as a top master of special make-up effects and prosthetics. His start in the entertainment business was a bit unusual at the Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Clown College where he studied theatrical make-up and prosthetics, paving the way for his future.

La Porte has won an Oscar and a Saturn Award for Beetlejuice, a Primetime Emmy for X-Files, the MUAHS Guild Award for Breaking Bad, and the Oklahoma Film Icon Award. He worked on Terminator 2 & 3 applying the Oscar winning, groundbreaking make-up/digital FX artistry on Arnold Schwarzenegger. He created prosthetics and make-up effects for The Color Purple, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Under the Rainbow, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock, Buckaroo Bonsai, The Howling and numerous other films. His numerous additional TV credits include Lost, Intelligence, Bosch, Longmire and Code Black. La Porte also developed and markets the "Port-a-Case" set bag, and the character cream make-up palettes known as the "Facemaker Series."

Emmy-winning hair stylist Josée Normand has accumulated an impressive list of credits and an equally impressive roster of box office successes in a career that spans television and film. She has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and garnered nominations for a total of 13 Primetime Emmys. Josée is known for her hairstyling expertise on the Star Trek TV series Star Trek: Voyager, Deep Space Nine and The Next Generation. Her impressive film credits include the blockbuster hit Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The Mambo Kings and Dracula, among many others.

As the personal hair stylist to Bruce Willis, she worked on the hit television series Moonlighting, and on many films including Die Hard, Die Hard 2, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hudson Hawk, In Country, Blind Date and others. Her additional TV credits are The Shield, Deadwood, The Return of Bruno, Fantasy Island, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Deadwood. She has won four MUAHS Guild Awards.

The 10th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: HASK® Beauty; Premier Level: Nigel Beauty: Platinum Level: LeMieux Skin Care, BigMack Trailers.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the internet. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Twitter Instagram TikTok

