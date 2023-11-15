STEVE LAWRENCE && EYDIE GORME SHOWCASED IN& FIRST-EVER RETROSPECTIVE& SPECIAL

Son of Beloved Singers Hosts "Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme: Memories of My Mom & Dad"

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an acclaimed career spanning over half a century of timeless entertainment, husband and wife Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme represented the very best in popular music, starting with youthful pop hits in the 1950s and 1960s (Go Away Little Girl, Blame It On The Bossa Nova) followed by their Grammy and Emmy-winning triumphs focusing on the Great American Songbook. Their musician son David Lawrence (High School Musical) hosts STEVE LAWRENCE & EYDIE GORME: MEMORIES OF MY MOM AND DAD, an all-new My Music special to debut the weekend of December 2, 2023 on Public Television stations nationwide, with encore airings through the holidays (check local listings).

"Long before doing doo-wop, folk and soul reunions, the show I most wanted to make was about Steve and Eydie. From the first time I heard Steve sing More and then discovered Eydie's amazing voice, I knew their beautiful legacy deserved to be celebrated. Thanks to their son David and my team, spearheaded by Jim Pierson, it's finally happening—Steve & Eydie are back!" exclaims Executive Producer TJ Lubinsky.

Beginning as regulars on Steve Allen's Tonight Show in 1954, Steve and Eydie were television mainstays for decades, making hundreds of appearances on variety and talk shows as well as headlining their own series. Their 1970s specials devoted to the music of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and the Gershwins further cemented the romantic and fun-loving couple's place in the hearts of millions.

Steve and Eydie's extraordinary life in song took them from Broadway to Las Vegas and all over the world until Eydie's retirement in 2009. Now, for the first time, their remarkable career is celebrated with musical performances drawn from classic television appearances not seen in years. Joining their son is Carol Burnett, with whom Steve and Eydie enjoyed a longtime personal and professional relationship, and Ambassador of the American Songbook, vocalist Michael Feinstein. "Steve and Eydie were family and I'm so happy to be part of this tribute to my loving friends," reflects Burnett. "Their work is as important for preservation as any great artists of the 20th century," adds Feinstein.

STEVE LAWRENCE & EYDIE GORME: MEMORIES OF MY MOM AND DAD is a joyful look back at the dazzling showmanship, enduring hit songs, beloved showtunes and favorite standards by two of the greatest voices in popular music and the most successful husband-and-wife singing duo of all time.

PROGRAM PERFORMANCES

This Could Be The Start Of Something Big

(Steve & Eydie)

I've Got You Under My Skin (Steve)

The Man I Love (Eydie)

What Now My Love (Steve)

Tonight I'll Say A Prayer (Eydie)

Portrait Of My Love (Steve)

Blame It On The Bossa Nova (Eydie)

Sunrise, Sunset (Steve & Eydie)

More (Steve)

Sabor A Mi (Eydie) A Room Without Windows (Steve)

Go Away Little Girl (Steve)

A House Is Not A Home (Eydie)

Darn It Baby, That's Love (Steve & Eydie)

On A Clear Day (Steve)

I've Gotta Be Me (Steve)

What Did I Have That I Don't Have (Eydie)

If He Walked Into My Life (Eydie)

Irving Berlin Song Medley

(Steve & Eydie with Carol Burnett & Sammy Davis Jr.)

As Time Goes By (Steve & Eydie)

