STEVE MADDEN NAMES JANUARY DIGITAL AS ITS DIGITAL AGENCY OF RECORD

Following Partnership With January Consulting, Steve Madden Expands Work with January Digital to Develop a Full-Funnel Digital Media Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Madden Ltd, a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, announced today it has named media agency January Digital as its digital agency of record (AOR) in North America. January Digital will be responsible for developing and executing Steve Madden's digital media strategy and investment.

In October 2022, Steve Madden brought on January Consulting , the consulting arm of January Digital, to transform the brand's media strategy and marketing measurement systems. As a result, Steve Madden saw improved cross-functional alignment and communications, increased collaboration, and boosted productivity across the organization.

"Over the past year, January Consulting has helped us drive organizational improvement within the Steve Madden business and has helped us gain a new perspective on how we plan and evaluate our marketing mix and its effectiveness," said Josh Krepon, President of U.S. Direct to Consumer and Global Digital at Steve Madden. "We are excited to add January Digital's media team into the mix so we can execute a truly integrated, end-to-end, digital media plan to serve our customers' needs and grow the Steve Madden brand."

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Steve Madden," said Vic Drabicky, Founder & CEO of January Digital and January Consulting. "We believe the combination of their great product, brand heritage, and experienced leadership team with our team's strategy, media, data, and leadership capabilities will drive exceptional results and build a great partnership."

January Digital is tasked with building, planning, executing, and analyzing all of Steve Madden's digital media advertising.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo® and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest sandals, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, boots, booties and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

About January Digital

January Digital, the Digital Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Consulting which offers true strategic leadership that builds successful client businesses, and January Digital, the media agency that handles full funnel media planning, execution, and optimization. All of January Digital's work is supported with a foundation of data and actionable insights which ensure clients are as successful as possible. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.

