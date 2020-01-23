Steve Martin appointed Chief Operations Officer At Harmony Senior Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Senior Services is excited to announce and welcome Steve Martin as the company's Chief Operations Officer effective January 2020.

Steve possesses 33 years of experience in Senior Housing starting in skilled nursing and moving into assisted living in 1993, working with major senior living organizations such as Atria, Merrill Gardens and Horizon Bay. Most recently Steve spent 19 years with Brookdale Senior Living as the Senior Vice President of Regional Operations with oversight of 90 communities in Florida and Georgia.

"The single most important thing we do as leaders is to hire people with the right skill sets and create a supportive culture that allows them to flourish, Said Steve. "I look for three key attributes when hiring leaders. I want people with a fun and encouraging attitude, a tenacious spirit, and a servant's heart."

As the SVP, Steve successfully provided change leadership with market and company demands, mentored and developed award winning and nationally recognized regional leaders, and proactively repositioned assets in the market for optimal service to the local community.

"Steve brings the necessary experience, spirit and skill set to further accelerate Harmony's operational excellence," Terry Howard, Chief Executive Officer, said. "His resident, family and associate centric focus is a fresh departure from today's "bottom-line" only mentality. Steve will be a key architect of the organization as Harmony marches toward our goal of 50+ communities in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern US."

Steve is originally from East Tennessee and earned a BS Degree in Long Term Care Administration from Southern Adventist University which was the first NAB accredited program in the United States. Steve enjoys sports and traveling and spending time with his wife Carol and son Tyler. He continues to serve on the Georgia Senior Living Board of Directors, as he has done for the past 10 years.

About Harmony Senior Services

Harmony is an affiliate of Smith/Packett Med-Com, LLC, headquartered in southwest Virginia. It is one of the largest senior housing and healthcare development companies in the country, specializing in the design, development, financing, marketing, strategic planning, and operation of healthcare facilities. Harmony Senior Services and Smith/Packett are family owned and operated organizations, which drives the values and goals of all Harmony communities.

HarmonySeniorServices.com

SOURCE Harmony Senior Services

Related Links

www.harmonyseniorservices.com

