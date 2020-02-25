Steve Nash Fitness Clubs Celebrates A Decade Of Success Stories

Through the Success Stories Campaign, thousands of Steve Nash Fitness Club members shared their inspiring journey to overcome health and fitness obstacles, emerging not just healthier and happier, but leading more balanced and productive lives.



The 24 finalists are chosen as much for their determination and ability to overcome personal tragedy as they are for how much weight they've lost, or percentage of body fat they've shed.



This year's winner, Malihe Gharamsourat, struggled to lose weight for years with various diet and exercise programs that left her feeling discouraged and defeated. All that changed when she met personal trainer, Amir, who was instrumental in changing her approach to weight loss. With clear goals, timetables and a manageable eating plan that she could follow, Malihe lost 99 lbs in six months.



"I used to use medication for symptoms of anxiety, but since I became an active member, I have so much more confidence and self-esteem, I don't really need it anymore. I feel that there's really nothing now that I can't accomplish," says Gharamsourat.



The winner of the Success Story campaign receives a $5000 travel voucher, a one-year Steve Nash gym membership and 53 personal training sessions. The other five finalists receive a one-year Steve Nash gym membership and four personal training sessions.



To see more Success Stories about members changing their lives and inspiring others at Steve Nash Fitness World and Sports Club, please go to https://www.snclubs.com/why-us/success-stories-2020/.



About Steve Nash Fitness World and Sports Club

Steve Nash Fitness World & Sports Club opened it's first Vancouver Sports Club in 2007, with the endorsement of 8-time NBA All-Star Steve Nash. With his vision of promoting a healthy, balanced lifestyle for all, SNFW continues to redefine and elevate the gym experience. Steve Nash Fitness World and Sports Club is British Columbia's largest fitness provider with 1,500 team members serving over 100,000 members across 24 locations.



