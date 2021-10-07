Steve-O, Hailie Deegan, Flo Rida, Travis Mills and Others Join Subify Content Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Subify ( http://subify.vip ) the new platform that allows content creators to monetize their content is excited to announce that Steve-O (Actor), Hailie Deegan (NASCAR driver), Never Broke Again Collective (famously known for YoungBoy NBA) and Flo Rida (Rapper) are getting set to launch their own unique fan experiences.

The group of influencers, celebrities, musicians and athletes are set to join an exclusive list of creators already utilizing the platform that include Logan Paul (The Maverick Club), Fousey (YouTube Star), Tanner Fox (YouTube Star), AJ Catanzaro (Moto-X Athlete), Travis Mills (Singer) and Bryce Hall (YouTube star).

Speaking out publicly on Twitter about partnering with Subify, Logan Paul said, "I think the premium subscription model is a must-have for creators & Subify does the best at optimizing for them!"

Subify, which is co-founded by ecommerce entrepreneurs and investors Zak Folkman and Chase Hero, recently raised an additional $3 million to expand operations. With no restrictions on what can be posted or "strikes" / "bans", creators in all professions have been switching to Subify to host their content and monetize it without fears of it being taken down.

In a statement to the media, Folkman and Hero jointly say, "We are thrilled to have everyone from Logan Paul to Steve-O to Never Broke Again Collective and others join Subify and everything the platform offers to not only them, but their loyal fans. Not only is the technology behind Subify special, but the way people can now make money from their content is groundbreaking through what we have developed. Subify looks forward to expanding and partnering with more incredible individuals in the near future."

