Steve O'Brien Joins Job.com as President of Staffing

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve O'Brien, the former vice president of Monster.com's Talent Fusion, has joined data-driven recruitment disruptors and rewards based recruitment platform Job.com as its new president of staffing. O'Brien's newest role will see him taking on the task of identifying and integrating newly acquired businesses into the Job.com platform.

O'Brien will add over fifteen years of recruitment industry experience to Job.com's first-class roster. After graduating from Penn State, O'Brien cut his teeth working on single search engagements before specializing in large scale staffing projects for the life sciences and infrastructure. He began focusing on data-driven recruitment solutions in 2007 and developed proprietary and patented technologies that allow recruiters and employers to make faster and smarter decisions when hiring.

"In many ways, the recruitment industry has lagged behind other sectors in using data for simplification, UX improvement, and process innovation. Recruitment is catching up, and I feel that Job.com is at the forefront of that. Job[.com] has the appetite for disruption and the know-how to innovate with its 'first-of-its-kind' rewards based recruitment platform" says O'Brien. "We leverage data to simplify and improve the interactions between great companies and the talented candidates they're looking for while putting signing rewards directly into the hands of those candidates."

O'Brien will identify and integrate key staffing acquisitions for Job.com that will broaden the reach and deepen the impact of their rewards based recruitment platform and add key human capital capabilities to the rapidly growing organization. O'Brien's expertise in integrating services with the capabilities of recruitment technology will allow Job.com to better manage the technological and human capital components that power recruitment.

"We [Job.com] focus heavily on data to empower candidates and employers to make smart decisions throughout the hiring process. Having Steve on the team allows us to bring a truly optimized, flexible and powerful recruiting solution to market," says Job.com's CVO Arran Stewart.

Job.com's powerful AI matching software quickly brings candidates and employers together and their platform minimizes friction in the hiring process through intuitive UX and rewards delivered directly to the candidates. Job.com is a first-of-its-kind platform that incentivizes candidates by awarding them a signing reward equivalent to 5% of their annual salary. O'Brien's tenure at the company is slated to begin this November.

About Job.com

Job.com is evolving the traditional recruitment model using AI-matching technology, smart contracts on the blockchain, enhanced feedback and financial incentives. The team behind the company has continuously focused its efforts on utilizing technology to disrupt and revolutionize the recruitment industry. Job.com is harnessing technology with the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain, to create the world's first fully automated recruitment platform

