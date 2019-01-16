Steve Potter, Co-Founder of Wordery, Joins Far Corner, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Corner is pleased to welcome Steve Potter as Managing Director of its global wholesale and eCommerce book businesses.

From the company's UK offices, Steve will drive an ambitious growth strategy, leveraging Far Corner's global supply chain to offer opportunities to new wholesale customers. He will also oversee the company's ongoing global expansion.

Steve Potter, Managing Director - Far Corner, Inc.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Steve on board," said Chris Myers, CEO.

"He has a unique track record in our field. Our customers will benefit greatly from his experience. His reputation for true innovation is a natural fit for Far Corner as we expand our presence in Europe and Asia."

Steve's career includes a range of roles at WH Smiths, Waterstones and The Book Depository. When The Book Depository was sold to Amazon, he and four colleagues founded Wordery in partnership with The Bertams Group.

"I'm excited to get involved at such a pivotal stage in the company's development," said Steve.

"I'm fortunate to have worked with Far Corner in different capacities over the years, and have always been impressed with their innovation and creativity. The ambition to become a truly global bookseller, backed by industry leading logistics and technology, is a source of real excitement for me. I'm looking forward to working with established colleagues in the industry, and taking Far Corner's innovations to new partnerships."

After over twenty five years in the industry, Far Corner continues to pursue new innovation in its approach to supporting wholesale and E-commerce book businesses across the world, harnessing a wide distribution network, strong infrastructure and innovative technology.

Far Corner was founded in 1991 by current CEO Chris Myers. The company takes its name from its underlying belief that great ideas can come from the fringes.

The company delivers services across e-commerce, wholesale, logistics, publishing and media, backed by infrastructure, technology and a skilled global team.

Far Corner offers a unique opportunity to streamline deliveries within warehouses through the Orders Now® product.

Philanthropy is central to the company's identity, with staff actively working to support a diverse range of good causes, including The Women's Housing Coalition, The Special Olympics, Toys for Tots and the Alzheimer's Association.

