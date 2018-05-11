"Steve has hands-on experience in every aspect of a workers' compensation case—from the initial filing through the trial and settlement processes—so he has a thorough understanding of what needs to be done and knows exactly how to accomplish it," says David Goldstein, Co-Managing Partner of GEKLAW. "In addition, because of his dedication and commitment, he has made a significant impact on client service and team leadership at the firm."

Mr. Scardino is a former president of the Southern California Chapter of the California Applicants' Attorneys Association (CAAA), and sits on the organization's Board of Governors. He is also a member of CAAA's Public Safety and Labor committees.

A celebrated public speaker, Mr. Scardino is known for commanding an audience by combining his extensive knowledge of workers' compensation law with a quick-witted presentation style.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-r-scardino-promoted-to-partner-at-geklaw-300647075.html

SOURCE Gordon, Edelstein, Krepack, Grant, Felton and Goldstein, LLP

Related Links

http://www.geklaw.com/

